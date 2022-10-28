Drivers warned over flooding after heavy overnight rain

Drivers have been warned of spot flooding on several routes this morning. File photograph: The Irish Times

Drivers have been warned of spot flooding on several routes this morning, and some rail services may be delayed following heavy overnight rain.

Although a Status Orange rain and thunderstorm warning in force for Leinster and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford has now expired, there are reports of flooding in Co Waterford and Co Tipperary.

According to gardaí, the N72 outside Dungarvan is impassable as is the R671 at Ballymacarbery. The R672 near Colligan is also reported to be blocked due to flooding.

Flooding on the N25 near Kinsalebeg, which had earlier blocked the route, has now eased, and the route has reopened.

The road between Ballymacarbry and Dungarvan is partially flooded but remains open.

In Co Tipperary, sections of the N24 between Cahir and Clonmel are also partially flooded, although it remains passable with care.

In Co Kilkenny the road between Freshford and Urlingford is impassable, and flooding has been reported on the Callan-to-Kilkenny road near the Killamery area.

There are also reports of flooding affecting some morning rail services, with Iarnród Éireann warning some rail services through Ballybrophy in Co Laois may experience delays of up to 45 minutes.