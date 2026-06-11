Elegant Crampton-built Edwardian next to Herbert Park in Donnybrook

Address : 16 Argyle Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €5,950,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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Argyle Road is a quiet street backing on to Herbert Park in Dublin 4, between Ballsbridge and Donnybrook. Number 16 Argyle Road, a double-fronted Crampton-built Edwardian, was refurbished and extended in 2014, and now extends to 438sq m (4,715 sq ft). It’s hard to imagine that much space opening out behind this handsome facade, but when you walk into the entrance hall, with its ceiling cornicing, original archways and timber floors, you see the true expanse of the house unfolding before you.

Much of this added space is occupied by a breathtaking double-height kitchen, dining and livingroom, stretching out almost 17m from the original exterior, with vaulted ceilings and double doors opening out from the kitchen area to a side terrace, and corner sliding doors opening from the living area out to the back garden. You need to sit at the large central island to take in the scale of this extension, which measures 90sq m.

The extension is designed for modern family living, and is fitted with a Bulthaup contemporary kitchen with Silestone worktops and Gaggenau and Miele appliances, and a four-oven Aga with gas hob. A split level brings you to the living area, which has a feature chimney breast finished in dark grey Venetian plaster and a contemporary gas fire.

The owners paid close attention to detail when renovating number 16, preserving many of its original Edwardian details, including the original tiled alcove where the old Aga would have been. This has been turned into a lovely oak-panelled wine rack. The owners kept the stained glass windows on the stairs, carefully layering double glazing outside the stained glass panes. Double glazing also runs throughout the house, along with extensive insulation, underfloor heating in the open-plan areas and an efficient gas boiler heating system, all adding up to a B3 Ber. Number 16 Argyle Road is now for sale through Sherry Fitzgerald, seeking €5.95 million.

To the right of the entrance hall as you come in is the formal diningroom with a big bay window looking out to the front garden. There was a second bay window opening out to the side passage, but this has been converted into a large recessed marble fireplace with brass inset and open fire.

Behind that is the formal drawingroom, which has been extended out to the side of the house to create a large, inviting living space with marble fireplace. French doors lead out to the terrace and back garden. Both these reception rooms have ceiling cornices, recessed lights, bespoke radiator cabinets and integrated surround-sound speakers.

To the left of the hallway is a study/home office with a bay window looking out to the front garden, featuring oak-panelled walls, giving an air of cosiness and elegance. A contemporary fireplace with gas stove completes this haven for home working.

Behind the stairs is a guest loo, along with a cloak area and cupboard. Also downstairs is a sizeable utility room, opening out to the side of the house, along with a handy shower room.

Upstairs on the first and second floors are five double bedrooms, with the main bedroom suite and guest bedroom suite on the first floor, and three more bedrooms on the second floor, one with an en suite and the other two sharing a separate bathroom.

Front garden

Entrance hall

Drawingroom

The main bedroom is laid out in an L shape along the entire front of the house and to the back. It features a big en suite and a dressingroom, each one the size of a bedroom. Bedroom two has its own separate dressing area, leading into the en suite.

The three bedrooms on the second floor also have fitted wardrobes; one of the rooms has a view over Herbert Park, while another has an original timber fireplace with tiled inset. From the second-floor landing there is access to a fully floored and insulated attic space with lots of storage capacity.

Outside, the rear extension is clad in red sandstone, which beautifully complements the original redbrick facade of the house without trying to be a period pastiche. This brickwork runs throughout the terrace, including around a large outdoor gas fireplace, providing a superb space for entertaining al fresco. A barbecue with mains gas supply makes it all seem more convenient. There’s a large electronic awning for added shelter when needed.

The back lawn is beautifully manicured, and surrounded by mature plants, trees and shrubs, giving full privacy. There’s a lovely sun terrace at the end of the garden, and a shed neatly hidden behind shrubbery. The owners have converted the garage into a gym room, but there is off-street parking to the front, plus up to four resident permits available for on-street parking adjacent to the house. The front driveway has an EV charger.

Argyle Road is in a superb Dublin 4 location, right beside the superb amenity of Herbert Park, and with easy access to the boutiques, cafes and restaurants of Ballsbridge and Donnybrook. There are numerous sports and leisure facilities in the area, including Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club, Energia Stadium, Aviva Stadium and the RDS, and the area is served by a number of primary and secondary schools. Bus routes run through both Ballsbridge and Donnybrook, and it’s just a short walk into the city centre.

Diningroom

Kitchen/breakfast room

Livingroom

Rear of house

Terrace