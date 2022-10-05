Irish man Rory Mason killed in fighting in Ukraine

A 23-year-old Irish man has been killed in fighting in Ukraine, his family has confirmed.

Rory Mason was killed on Wednesday, September 28th while fighting in the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine, as a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in the Kharkiv region, near the Russian border.

The Mason family learned of his death from the Department of Foreign Affairs which is providing consular assistance.

Mr Mason’s father Rob described his son as a “private young man of drive, purpose and conviction”.

READ MORE

In a statement he said: “Though we are deeply saddened at his death, we are enormously proud of his courage and determination and his selflessness in immediately enlisting to support Ukraine. Rory was never political but he had a deep sense of right and wrong and an inability to turn the other way in the face of injustice. He had a long-standing interest in Eastern Europe, in travel and in learning new languages, including Russian.

“Those who fought alongside Rory speak of ‘a truly brave and courageous man who could have left at any time but chose not to’. In the words of a colleague who served with him, ‘Rory was a man who from a glance could seem shy however when it came to actions and character he proved again and again he was a man of fortitude, principal and honour’,” he said.

“Rory was our son and we will miss him enormously. As our family is still trying to come to terms with Rory’s death, we would appeal for privacy at this difficult time”.

Mr Mason enlisted in the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine at the outset of the conflict last March. The organisation said he was killed on the front line of an active war zone.

“Our brother in arms, Rory Mason has taken part in the Kharkiv counteroffensive with his unit and was killed in action. While conducting operations, the unit came under attack,” a statement from the Legion said.

“We are in contact with the family and in coordination with them, following their wishes and instructions, the International Legion and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are handling the repatriation process. At this time, to protect operational security and the family’s privacy we cannot release more information,” it said.

“Rory’s memory will live on in his unit, in the Legion and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We would ask for the family’s privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

Mr Mason is survived by his parents Rob and Elizabeth and his younger brother (22) and sister (21).

He was a native of Dunboyne, Co Meath and attended Dunboyne National School and St Peter’s College, Dunboyne.