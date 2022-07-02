What are your rights if your flight is cancelled?

Aer Lingus has cancelled more than 60 flights already this week and more cancellations are due. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

What is going on at Dublin Airport?

Well, where do we start? As the summer began there were delays at security gates which saw well over 1,000 miss flights on one single day. The Dublin Airport Authority, the authority which runs the airport, said it could not hire staff quickly enough and staff shortages coupled with Covid and an unexpectedly strong surge in demand for overseas travel meant they were overwhelmed. Then then got on top of that but now airlines — notably Aer Lingus — are struggling with staffing and more. Aer Lingus has cancelled more than 60 flights already this week and more cancellations are due.

Is that all?

No. There are also big problems with baggage. It is going missing on a large number of passengers travelling to and from Ireland.

And who’s to blame for that? Is it the airport or the airlines?

It could be neither. On Friday night Swissport apologised for the role it played in an increase in the number of bags going missing at the airport in recent days.

Who are Swissport?

It is. one of the main luggage-handling companies operating at Dublin Airport — there are several. It handles baggage for airlines all over the world and a spokesman told The Irish Times that while it had embarked on a massive recruitment drive since the start of the year and hired more than 3,500 new people, its capacity had been stretched in recent weeks. It pointed to issues including lengthy queues at security and late changes to flight schedules imposed by airlines which, it said, had disrupted the flow of baggage through airports and led to an increase in bags going missing or being delayed in reaching passengers.

So, what about me? What are might rights if my flight is cancelled?

Under EU regulation 261, airlines must offer passengers affected by cancellations a full refund or a rerouting on the next available flight or at a later time that suits the passenger. If you opt for a refund the airline’s responsibility to you ends. If you ask to be put on the next available flight then the airline must provide care and assistance until you can be accommodated on an alternative flight.

What does care and assistance mean?

If you are overseas and trying to get home — or indeed in Ireland and trying to get home — the airline must provide you with meals and refreshments. If necessary it will have to cover the cost of hotel accommodation and transport between the hotel and the airport and you will have to be offered two free telephone calls and access to email.

What happens if my flight is not cancelled but I face a long delay?

If you are facing a delay the airline must also provide you with care and assistance. If you are left hanging around in an airport it must cover reasonable cost of meals and refreshments. If your flight is delayed by more than five hours an airline must offer you the choice of continuing with your journey or a refund of the cost of your ticket.

If I am overseas and can’t get home, what can I do?

If the airline does not provide the care and assistance it is legally obliged to at the moment you need it, you should make your own reasonable arrangements and retain all receipts and use them to claim back the reasonable expenses.

What if I can get a flight with another airline that gets me home sooner?

There was a time when airlines would not allow passengers facing long delays to book with other airlines but they tend to do so now but you should always check with airline that it will cover the cost retrospectively and get that in writing.

How do I claim back expenses?

Passengers should send copies (it is very important the original documentation is never sent in case it goes missing) of all receipts to the airlines on which they booked flights. Submissions should also include booking references, passenger names, original and new flight details.

Am I covered by my travel insurance?

It is possible but not likely.

Am I entitled to compensation outside of reasonable expenses?

That depends on why the flight was cancelled but it is unlikely. If you are affected by flight cancellations or long flight delays and the airline can claim that it is for reasons beyond its control than the issue of compensation will not arise.