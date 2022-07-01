‘We don’t know when we will get there now’: Dublin Airport passengers grounded by cancelled flights

While queues at Dublin Airport check-in and security gates have significantly improved in recent days, passengers are now facing different issues, from cancelled flights to missing luggage.

A spike in Covid-19 cases forced Aer Lingus to cancel more than 20 flights on Friday and Saturday, with others grounded due to industrial action in Bordeaux, France. Among those not lifting off were flights to and from London, Zurich, Bordeaux, Amsterdam, Brussels and Birmingham.

Two women, aged in their 20s, who were due to move to London on Friday told The Irish Times they were “very frustrated” that their flight was cancelled as they were meant start new jobs on Monday.

“We don’t know when we will get there now, it’s a mess,” Chloe (26) said.

Aer Lingus apologised to those impacted and said it was “working to re-accommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible”.

Around 1 per cent of Aer Lingus flights have been impacted by cancellations in June, the airline said in a statement.

“System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days,” it said.

The grounded flights bring to more than 80 the number from Dublin cancelled by European and North American airlines since June 22nd, affecting thousands of passengers.

The long queues at Dublin Airport, which resulted in thousands of people missing flights in recent weeks, have for the most part subsided. On Friday, long lines formed at the Terminal 2 baggage check-in gate, but Dale Barney said other airports he had been to recently were “far worse”.

“If you’re going to fly anywhere, you have to expect to have to deal with queues… You can never be too early,” he said.

In Terminal 1, Graham White said the “main difficulty” was baggage check-in, while security queues were moving “much faster than you’d expect when you look at social media”. Some passengers had only been in the queue for between five and 12 minutes.

Dublin Airport has recently separated check-in and security queues at the entrance of Terminal 1 and stationed staff outside to direct passengers to their gate faster. However, while queues have improved, dozens of social media users have reported issues with baggage handling and missing luggage on arrival.

On Twitter and Facebook, some complained they had not heard from Aer Lingus for days on end about the whereabouts of their luggage and many had difficulty getting through to customer service over the phone to resolve the issue.