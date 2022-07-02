Aer Lingus cancels more weekend flights due to Covid-19

Aer Lingus have once again been forced to cancel a number of routes as a result of Covid-related staffing issues and industrial action in France. Photograph: Barry Cronin

More passengers have had their travel plans thrown into disarray this weekend as Aer Lingus has cancelled flights to and from Ireland on Saturday and Sunday.

However Dublin Airport appeared to be operating smoothly on Saturday morning with the DAA, the authority that runs the airport, estimating the time to clear the security screening at Terminal 1 at 30 minutes and 20 minutes for Terminal 2.

The vast majority of flights scheduled to depart and arrive are operating normally although Aer Lingus have once again been forced to cancel a number of routes as a result of Covid-related staffing issues and industrial action in France.

An Aer Lingus flight to London Gatwick due to depart shortly before 9am was pulled from the schedule while an afternoon flight to Lyon and an evening flight to Amsterdam were also cancelled as were the corresponding return flights.

“Due to a spike in Covid cases, Aer Lingus has been forced to cancel three return flights [on Saturday] and three return flights [on Sunday],” an Aer Lingus spokeswoman said.

Flights to Lisbon and Milan on Sunday are among those impacted by the wave of cancellations which is now coming close to 70 over the last seven days.

“Additionally, ground-handling industrial action at Lyon Airport has required the cancellation of two return flights to Lyon [on Saturday],” the spokeswoman said. “Just over 1 per cent of Aer Lingus flights have been impacted by cancellations in June. Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those impacted and teams at the airline are working to reaccommodate impacted passengers on the next available services as efficiently as possible.”

A Tap Air Portugal flight to Lisbon on Saturday was also cancelled.

While people are moving through the airport smoothly, the same can’t be said for baggage and there are multiple reports of bags not arriving or being lost in transit.

One of the main luggage-handling companies operating at Dublin Airport has apologised for the role it played in an increase in the number of bags going missing at the airport in recent days.

A spokesman for Swissport, which handles baggage for airlines all over the world and is one of a number of such companies with an operation in Dublin Airport, told The Irish Times that while it had embarked on a massive recruitment drive since the start of the year and hired more than 3,500 new people, its capacity had been stretched in recent weeks.

It pointed to issues including lengthy queues at security and late changes to flight schedules imposed by airlines which, it said, had disrupted the flow of baggage through airports and led to an increase in bags going missing or being delayed in reaching passengers.

“The post-pandemic return in travel demand is positive news, but the current peak period — which can be stretching even in normal times — is exacerbating resource challenges across the recovering aviation industry,” the spokesman said.

“Airlines, airports and aviation services all work together to deliver different elements of a single passenger journey and in busy periods the knock-on effects of delays stemming from one part, such as air traffic issues, security queues and late changes to flight schedules can lead to disruption in others.”

He said the company was “very sorry for our part in the disruption people are experiencing. We are working hard to address our resource challenges, with over 3,500 new hirings since the start of the year. We will continue to work with our partners to find solutions for this industry-wide issue.”