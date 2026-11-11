Business

EasyJet shareholders approve £5.7 billion Apollo takeover

Deal is one of biggest private-equity buyouts of a European ​carrier.

EasyJet’s shareholders on Wednesday ‌approved the budget airline’s £5.7 billion (€7 billion) takeover by Apollo, ​clearing a key hurdle for one of the biggest private-equity buyouts of a European ​carrier. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
EasyJet’s shareholders on Wednesday ‌approved the budget airline’s £5.7 billion (€7 billion) takeover by Apollo, ​clearing a key hurdle for one of the biggest private-equity buyouts of a European ​carrier. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Wed Nov 11 2026 - 13:251 MIN READ

EasyJet’s shareholders on Wednesday ‌approved the budget airline’s £5.7 billion (€7 billion) takeover by Apollo, ​clearing a key hurdle for one of the biggest private-equity buyouts of a European ​carrier.

The vote moves the deal a step ⁠closer to removing easyJet from the ‌London ‌stock ​market after more than 25 years, with the airline targeting ⁠completion ​before the end ​of the first quarter of next year.

EasyJet ‌said 97.07 per cent of ​scheme shares voted were cast in favour, ⁠with 83.29 per cent ⁠of ​voting shareholders in support of the deal, clearing the threshold needed to take the budget airline private.

The deal, however, still faces regulatory scrutiny in the EU, where ‌officials are ⁠preparing a review of airline ownership rules to prevent foreign investors ‌from gaining effective control of carriers. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

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