EasyJet shareholders approve £5.7 billion Apollo takeover

EasyJet’s shareholders on Wednesday approved the budget airline’s £5.7 billion (€7 billion) takeover by Apollo, clearing a key hurdle for one of the biggest private-equity buyouts of a European carrier.
The vote moves the deal a step closer to removing easyJet from the London stock market after more than 25 years, with the airline targeting completion before the end of the first quarter of next year.
EasyJet said 97.07 per cent of scheme shares voted were cast in favour, with 83.29 per cent of voting shareholders in support of the deal, clearing the threshold needed to take the budget airline private.
The deal, however, still faces regulatory scrutiny in the EU, where officials are preparing a review of airline ownership rules to prevent foreign investors from gaining effective control of carriers. - Reuters
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026