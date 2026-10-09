Recall notice issued over three Marks & Spencer ready-to-eat meal products

Greencore is recalling certain Marks and Spencer ready-to-eat products due to the possible presence of Salmonella in pistachios. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

Three ready-to-eat Marks & Spencer products have been recalled amid concerns about the possible presence of Salmonella in pistachios.

A recall notice issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on behalf of convenience food company Greencore requested retailers to remove the affected products from sale and display.

According to the notice, the 200g container of M&S Food Super Nutty Wholefood with a Soy & Ginger Dressing has been recalled. The notice applies to all use-by dates up to and including November 10th.

The M&S Food Nutrient Dense Nutty Super Wholefood has also been recalled, applying to all dates up to and including November 11th.

The final recall applies to the M&S Collection Pistachio and Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Pesto, affecting all expiration dates up to and including November 13th.

The FSAI said consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches of the recalled products.

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range to between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.