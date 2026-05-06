Hantavirus-hit cruise: Officials make plans to repatriate two Irish passengers

The MV Hondius cruise ship near the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on Wednesday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Plans are being developed to repatriate the two Irish passengers on board the cruise ship at the centre of a hantavirus outbreak and to provide for their treatment and care during any required period of quarantine, the Department of Health has said.

The department said the situation with regard to the MV Hondius is “evolving” but is being “monitored closely” by both it and the National Health Protection Office (NHPO) in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

These are all working with international partners including the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organisation, the department said in response to a query from The Irish Times.

Three passengers on the Hondius, which left Argentina more than a month ago, are believed to have died of hantavirus, a rare condition usually caused by the inhalation of fumes emitted by rodent droppings or urine. Two of the victims were Dutch, the other German.

A small number of the other passengers and crew are ill, some of them seriously, with three due to have been evacuated to the Netherlands on Wednesday. Before that, there were 149 people on board from more than 20 countries.

Spanish authorities have said the ship will be allowed to dock at the Canary Islands with those aboard set to be repatriated to their countries of origin where possible. Cape Verde, which the ship is currently close to, had refused permission and there has been some push back from officials in the Canary Islands over the decision to allow it proceed to there.

The Department of Health said “public health protocols will need to be followed once the ship has docked with regard to certification and assessment of health of passengers including further testing, possibly.

“The NHPO is preparing for the appropriate follow-up and care as needed by the two Irish nationals on board. Decisions regarding repatriation will be taken depending on their medical status, following public health guidance,” it said.

In the event they are repatriated to Ireland, it continued, plans are being developed to manage their care.

[ Hantavirus: Is there a risk to the public? And the simple way to avoid infectionOpens in new window ]

“Again, this is dependent on their medical status. At a minimum, it is expected that they will need to quarantine for a period of time, in line with ECDC guidance, and will be actively monitored during this time. Decisions with regard to where they will quarantine will be on a case-by-case basis. If they become symptomatic, they will be assessed and treated as appropriate.

“The National Incidence Management Team of the NHPO has been stood up to coordinate the public health response to ensure optimal patient care and safety for those affected by this Hantavirus outbreak, and to protect broader public health.

“The Department of Health is monitoring developments with EU colleagues and is working closely with the HSE and with colleagues in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade,” it said.