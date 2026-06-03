Older customers targeted as health insurers cut cover despite 11% rise in premiums - watchdog

Patients in need of hip or knee replacement may face substantial out-of-pocket costs. Photograph: iStock

Health insurance companies appear to be targeting older customers by reducing the level of orthopaedic cover offered, with benefits being cut on major procedures including joint replacement surgery, the industry watchdog says.

It comes as the cost of private health insurance jumped by almost 11 per cent last year even as providers cut the level of cover offered by many plans, the annual market report from the Health Insurance Authority (HIA) said.

Customers saw premiums rise by 10.6 per cent on average in 2025.

The HIA said just over 70 per cent of people with health insurance last year were on plans that had restricted orthopaedic cover compared to when they had taken out their plans. That is up from 68 per cent in 2024 and an increase of almost 10 percentage points over the past four years.

The report said the shift in the market towards plans with reduced benefits was, in some cases, accompanied by price increases.

The HIA said the roll out of restrictions, co-payments or reduced cover meant common procedures such as hip and knee replacements might not be fully covered, which could mean many people might face substantial out-of-pocket costs should they need treatment.

Despite high premiums and lower levels of cover, the market continued to grow. At the end last year, 2.55 million people in Ireland held private health insurance, a 1.2 per cent rise on the previous year.

Almost 46 per cent of the population now has cover, with the research suggesting that the rising premiums are causing consumers to opt for less comprehensive and therefore less expensive policies.

“Our research clearly points to a shift in the type of cover people are opting for,” HIA chief executive Brian Lee said. “While more people than ever have health insurance, many consumers are on plans that do not fully cover some of the most common and costly procedures.”

He stressed the importance of understanding the level of cover consumers had if there were “any shortfalls”.

Choosing a health insurance plan “is not simply just about the price; it is about understanding what level of cover is involved, what you need most and what is not covered as part of your plan”, he said.

“We urge people to consider their health needs when selecting a plan and balance this with cost.

“Our comparison tool on our website, which helps you compare plans based on your health needs, is a great place to source relevant, current information on your plan and options available.”

The report also said more people were taking out health insurance and it said the number of consumers paying a lifetime community rating loading had also increased, rising to 5.7 per cent last year, up from 4.9 per cent in 2024.

Lifetime community rating is a key protection within Ireland’s health insurance system. It is designed to encourage people to take out health insurance at a younger age and to maintain continuous cover.

Under the system, individuals who take out private health insurance for the first time after the age of 34, or who have had a break in cover, may incur a loading on their premiums.

“Lifetime community rating is a fundamental part of how the Irish health insurance system works,” Lee said. “It supports fairness across generations by encouraging people to take out cover earlier and keep it in place over time. Our report shows a gradual increase in the number of people affected by lifetime community rating.”

He said the loading can “have a real financial impact” and said whether people were taking out insurance for the first time, returning to Ireland or considering cancelling their cover, it was important to understand how the rating might apply.