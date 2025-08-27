More than 1,000 patient cases examined as part of review at Drogheda hospital

A spokesman for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda said the review of histopathology slides was about halfway to completion. Photograph: David Sleator

The cases of just over 1,000 patients treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda are being reviewed as part of a lookback at all histopathology slides seen by one consultant.

Histopathology is the study of changes in tissues caused by disease. A spokesman for the hospital said on Wednesday that the review was about halfway to completion.

The Irish Times reported on Tuesday that a number of patients treated at the hospital were being told this week of the miscategorisation of precancerous cells as part of open disclosure procedures in the Health Service Executive.

Our Lady of Lourdes said on Tuesday that “in the course of our quality assurance process in the hospital we commissioned an independent look back of all histopathology slides across various specialities in relation to one consultant, focusing on a period from February to November 2024″.

“This review is under way and any patients in relation to whom any findings are relevant will be contacted directly by the hospital. HSE Dublin and North East has provided necessary information to the HSE in line with the national patient safety briefing protocol.”

The hospital’s spokesman said four patients had been invited to meetings at the hospital under the HSE’s open disclosure procedures. They were being told that biopsy results in their cases were not as had been indicated to them at the time.

It is understood that two patients at the hospital had 12-day delays in their treatment plan.

In addition about several dozen patients will be sent letters by the hospital advising them that the grading of their precancerous cells has been altered following a review. However, it is understood that in these cases no additional action will be required.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said she was aware that the “look-back review” was under way at the hospital in Drogheda.

“The priority is that any affected patients receive the care and treatment they require and that information from the review is provided to them in a transparent and compassionate manner.”

“The HSE have advised that this look-back review of histopathology slides relates to the work of one consultant during 2024 and that the review involves histopathology slides across a range of clinical specialities.”

“The HSE will continue to update the Department of Health in line with usual protocols.”

It is understood that the HSE informed the department about the issue in Drogheda and that it prepared a note for the Minister.