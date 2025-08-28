Three Dublin restaurants added to Michelin Guide

Forêt was among the three restaurants in Dublin to be added to the Michelin Guide. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Three Dublin restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide in what inspectors described as “a great month” for the city. The three additions – Hera, Forêt and The Pig’s Ear – follow Farmgate Lismore, in Lismore, Co Waterford, which was added to the guide in July.

In total, some 106 restaurants in the Republic now feature in the Michelin listings, which are updated every month. Inclusion does not equate to a star or Bib Gourmand, with these awarded at the guide’s annual ceremony in February, but it is nonetheless seen as a strong boost to an outlet’s reputation.

The inspectors described Hera on Dorset Street in Dublin 1 as “one of the hottest tickets in town”. They said the restaurant, which is contained within pub Juno, “provides all the heartiness and full-flavoured cooking you expect from the best dining pubs”. Joe Smith runs the kitchen having joined Hera Michelin-starred Bastible.

Hera restaurant was described as 'one of the hottest tickets in town'. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

“Here, those dishes are peppered with global flavours, including several from the Mediterranean; as is often the case, the proud theme running throughout the menu is high-quality Irish produce,” they added.

In Forêt on Sussex Terrace in Dublin 4, the inspectors found “a thoroughly French treat”. They noted that the “delicious slice of France” from the owners of Forest Avenue next door, was located above O’Brien’s pub, “which couldn’t sound more Irish if it tried”.

The Pig’s Ear on Nassau Street in Dublin 2 “combines a love of classic, soul-warming cooking with a playful touch”, according to the guide. Inspectors said diners need “look no further” if they wanted to find a traditional taste of Ireland, recognising chef-owner Stephen McAllister’s respect for history in his recipes.

The Pig's Ear on Nassau Street. Photograph: Alan Betson

Last month, the addition of Farmgate Lismore came with praise for a “sensibly priced menu with a prevailing ethos of fuss-free cooking and prime, locally sourced produce”. The suggested diners would “wish they could come here every week”.