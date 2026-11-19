On all objective analysis, this roadmap is not it. Photograph: John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images

A “roadmap” to steer Ireland away from fossil fuels has been published, but without any new waymarks, stopping-off points or timelines to complete the journey.

The Transition Away From Fossil Fuels (Taff) roadmap has left climate campaigners understandably lost.

It is easier to describe what the document isn’t rather than what it is.

It is not a plan to end the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

It is not a prohibition on the sale and installation of new oil and gas boilers.

It is not a withdrawal of existing authorisations for oil and gas exploration.

It is not an abandonment of the decision to invest in new fossil fuel infrastructure in the shape of the liquefied natural gas terminal in Co Clare.

It is not a rescinding of the legal duty that Gas Networks Ireland has to accommodate any new customer that requests a connection.

It is not a reversal of the decision to stall and cap carbon tax increases.

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It is not a move to withhold fossil fuel subsidies.

It is not a decision to tax windfall profits by fossil fuel companies.

It is not a bringing forward of the future requirement that new data centres be entirely powered by clean energy they themselves bring to the grid.

It is not a campaign to switch out the nation’s gas cookers for electric versions.

It is not a ban on burning coal, peat or wood in domestic open fires.

Some of these changes are under way to some extent because of existing national policies and Government incentives.

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The National Retrofitting Programme, grants for electric vehicles, smokeless fuels legislation, the biomethane strategy, EirGrid’s ambitious electricity grid expansion plans and State supports for the roll-out of renewables are examples. They have all shown there are alternatives to oil, gas, petrol and diesel and there is an appetite in the public and industry to adopt them.

But if there were hopes that the Taff would take these examples, dial up their speed and spread and introduce some radical new ideas, they have been dashed.

No country has produced the model roadmap yet, but some have at least set firm targets for action.

Germany has committed to “the abandonment of the use of fossil fuels for energy by 2045 at the latest”.

France has set a series of targets: end of coal by 2030, oil by 2045, fossil gas by 2050.

Countries have different challenges, of course, and France has nuclear power, which gives it other options in its energy portfolio.

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Ireland can meanwhile boast of already ending the use of coal to generate electricity, a milestone marked at Moneypoint in summer 2025.

Minister for Climate Darragh O’Brien was quick to reference this when challenged on his underwhelming roadmap.

“If one would have thought 15-20 years ago that we would have no coal or peat in our energy system, people may have questioned that,” he said.

That’s not exactly true. Twenty-five years ago environmental groups warned of the folly of opening new peat-fired electricity generating stations and expressed concern about the pollution caused by Moneypoint.

This was at the same time as the privately developed Arklow Bank offshore wind farm was attempting to break through bewildering planning and consent procedures while a bemused government looked on.

Arklow Bank, Ireland’s only offshore wind project, is being decommissioned, making Ireland possibly the only country in the world to be reducing its offshore wind capacity.

“We’ve got to send out a clear message that fossil fuels are not our future,” said O’Brien.

On all objective analysis, this roadmap is not it.