National Symphony Orchestra move will save RTÉ €8million a year

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) is set to transfer from RTÉ to the National Concert Hall (NCH) next year, with € 8million – the annual cost of the orchestra – set aside in the budget this week for the move.

At a budget briefing for the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Minister Catherine Martin said it was “a significant step” towards “enabling the orchestra to be established as a world-class orchestra” and with the NCH, offer an imaginative programme and “ enhance the offering of the combined organisation to the public”.

The transfer of the NSO, the State’s largest permanent group of performing artists, from the remit of RTÉ to the NCH, which has been described by some musicians as a “reverse takeover” given the relative sizes of their operations, was decided by Government in 2018, following an independent review by Helen Boaden, commissioned by RTÉ.

The move came at the behest of RTÉ, which said it hadn’t enough funds to continue running two orchestras. The smaller National Concert Orchestra remains under the remit of RTÉ.

Today’s €8million budget commitment is seen as delivering on the Government decision to move responsibility for the orchestra from RTÉ to the NCH, and fund its annual costs.

Replying to a question at the briefing Ms Martin acknowledged it represented an €8million saving to RTÉ. The broadcaster has funded the NSO from its share of TV licence revenue.

A joint statement from the NCH and RTÉ welcomed the Minister’s confirmation of next year’s transfer, saying the move is “an important moment for the future of live classical and symphonic music in Ireland” and “reinforces the respective roles of both the National Concert Hall and RTÉ in enhancing the provision of live classical and symphonic music for the Irish public”.

An oversight group (including representatives from RTÉ, NCH, and departments of Culture and Communications,) and a smaller working group have been working on the transfer since 2018.

NCH chairwoman Maura McGrath said funding the transition would “help us fulfil our mandate as the National Cultural Institution for music”.

RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes said the move would “ensure the future for Ireland’s two full-time professional orchestras” and enable them “to plan for the future with greater clarity and certainty. That is most welcome.”

She said RTÉ would “do all we can to support a smooth and successful transition and ensure audiences continue to enjoy the best orchestral music from these wonderful musicians, both virtually and, in due course, in the live arena.”