In praise of older books: The White Album by Joan Didion (1979)

Week 50: Julie Parsons on her favourite books

Julie Parsons

Joan Didion’s “The White Album” observes America between 1968 and 1978, hearing at one point America as “an angel choir on Dexamyl”.

Joan Didion’s “The White Album” observes America between 1968 and 1978, hearing at one point America as “an angel choir on Dexamyl”.

a
 

“We tell ourselves stories in order to live.”

Thus begins Joan Didion’s collection: the ordinary made extraordinary, the mundane made exotic, the everyday made unique.

Her subject is America, no less, 1968-1978. A time she says, when she hears “America singing at precisely this pitch: ethereal, speedy, an angel choir on Dexamyl.”

Dexamyl: the amphetamine of choice.

The Manson “family” have killed Sharon Tate; the Black Panthers are talking about revolution; it’s the time of the shopping mall – “all those Plazas and Malls and Esplanades . . . They are toy garden cities in which no one lives but everyone consumes.” Didion, who is taking a correspondence course in shopping-centre theory, turns her distinterested gaze on them all.

Water flow

She’s a Californian, in love with water. She thinks about it “with a reverence others might find excessive”. A visit to the California State Water Project is Didion at her evocative best: “The water I will draw tomorrow from my tap in Malibu is today crossing the Mojave desert from the Colorado river.” She imagines it, “up in the granite keeps of the Sierra Nevada”, then cascading, “dropping a thousand feet into the turbines”. She makes a thing of beauty “in the movement of water through aqueducts and siphons and pumps and forebays and afterbays and weirs and drains, in plumbing on the grand scale”.

And this is her strength as observer and writer. She’s a stickler for detail: Nancy Reagan, wife of Ronald, governor of California, is being filmed by a TV crew. She’s doing something everyday, like nipping rose buds in her garden. The cameraman wants a dry run. Nancy will oblige. She will fake it. “Fake the nip, yeah,” the cameraman said. “Fake the nip.”

Didion watches. She watches the Manson trial, the Santa Ana wind setting Malibu on fire, the sand on a private beach, raked to perfection, distinguishing it from the sand on a public beach. Nothing too small for her gaze; no story too inconsequential to be told.

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.