The best visual art exhibitions to see you through to the New Year

There’s exhibitions a plenty across the country from Mayo to Dublin

Sarah Edmondson (video still). On changing your mind. Homeland, Cervantes Institute.

Silver House

Laura Gannon
Digital Gallery, VISUAL Centre for Contemporary Art, Carlow until January 19th, 2020
visualcarlow.ie
The poetics of space: Laura Gannon’s video is an exploration of how Eilish Lavelle relates to the interior of her home in Goleen, West Cork. As she describes her vision for the space we can match it with the actuality.

Composer Susan Stenger’s accompanying score incorporates sounds from the building, and the surrounding landscape.

Laura Gannon, Silver House, VISUAL Carlow.
On Changing Your Mind. Homeland

Exhibition
Based on a collaborative artistic research project. Cervantes Institute, Lincoln House, 6-16 Lincoln Place, Dublin until November 29th
dublin.cervantes.es
A collaboration between LOOP Festival Barcelona and the Damer House Gallery, Roscrea.

It includes moving image works by a dozen artists, six from each collaborative partner, encompassing a range of nationalities and reflecting on myriad themes centred on being, the environment, embodiment and the challenges of communication.

Jordi Fornies, Chaalani, resin, gesso, iron powder, bitumen and charcoal, Olivier Cornet
Kisana

Jordi Fornies
Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark St, Dublin until December 20th oliviercornetgallery.com
Jordi Fornies’s recent work reaches beyond conventional, two-dimensional form of painting.

He looked to functional and natural forms for inspiration, non-art forms as he terms them, including ancient farming implements, shaped by and maintaining an essential link with the land.

The results are boldly stated and intensely concentrated.

Nuala Clarke, Dream Body Drawing (detail). spatial drawing installation, Áras Inis Gluaire.
The Dream Drawing

Nuala Clarke
Áras Inis Gluaire, Church St, Belmullet, Co Mayo until January 10th, 2020 nualaclarke.com
Nuala Clarke’s exhibition has its origins in a dream she experienced when she was reading Robert Boyle’s 17th century treatise “Experiments and Considerations Touching Colours”.

She dreamt of the diaphanous, shining and colour’d bodies of which he wrote, in the form of elegantly folded, suspended, coloured planes – beautifully encapsulated in her work.

Graham Knuttel, Punch and Judy, The Ireland Institute.
Christmas Art Exhibition

Curated by Tony Strickland
The Ireland Institute, 27 Pearse St, Dublin November 29th – December 4th ballaban.net
It is in fact the Balla Bán Gallery (founded by Frank O’Dea in 2009) Christmas show, at the Ireland Institute. O’Dea’s work features, together with pieces by Graham Knuttle, Norman Teeling, John F Skelton, Solus, Ray Sherlock and Pervaneh Matthews.

