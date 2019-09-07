A new wave of appreciation for Agnès Varda: This week’s best art exhibits

Dorothy Cross at the Kerlin and nighttime cityscapes are among the other highlights

Dame study, by Francis Matthews

Dame study, by Francis Matthews

 

Penumbra

Megan Burns and Francis Matthews. Molesworth Gallery, 16 Molesworth St, Dublin. Until October 18th

Two approaches to space, the final frontier, by painters Megan Burns and Francis Matthews. He is at home in the nighttime city streets, cavernous and deserted in the glare of artificial light, with lanes leading off into the unknown. She generates abstract spaces that suggest access and familiarity and depth, but in the end lead us around in circles. Not at all an obvious combination, but an intriguing one.

‘Agnès and I’

Group show. The Library Project, 4 Temple Bar, Dublin. Until September 28th

Works by six artists in response to the life, example and work of the great film-maker and artist Agnès Varda, who died earlier this year and whose extensive and distinctive oeuvre showed her commitment to freedom, women’s rights and personal autonomy. The artists are Laura Fitzgerald, John Graham, Salvatore of Lucan, Jonathan Mayhew, Bea McMahon and Fiona Reilly. Aisling Prior is the curator.

I dreamt I dwelt

Dorothy Cross. Kerlin Gallery, Anne’s Lane, Dublin. Until October 19th

Listen Listen, by Dorothy Cross
Listen Listen, by Dorothy Cross

Just three works, but each a conceptually rich sculptural piece. A shark carved in Carrara marble soars from a sea of stone. From the quiet of slumber, two ears listen, again carved into marble, as they lie on marble pillows. And a mound of mixed stones – granite, quartz, sandstone and marble – are inscribed with the letters of the alphabet – showing culture and nature together.

I Am What You’ve Come to See

Sonia Shiel. Void, Patrick St, Derry. Until November 1st

Sonia Shiel transforms Void’s three spaces into “a circular narrative”, casting the visitor as the protagonist who responds to a series of instructions, “strategic objects and obtuse props” in negotiating a digital landscape somewhere between the archaeological past and the futuristic. Whatever our conscious intent, she suggests, we are forever open to the influence of magic and mystery.

Raw War

Claire Halpin. Olivier Cornet Gallery, 3 Great Denmark St (beside Belvedere College), Dublin. September 12th–October 6th

Claire Halpin draws on a range of sources, including media, historical maps of conflict, archaeological documentation, biblical narratives, art history and computer gaming imagery as a means of exploring how histories of contested territories are constructed and promulgated, especially in the cyber age.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.