How to join the circus: It’s surprisingly open to newcomers

We have a deep tradition and for many the circus coming to town was a staple of childhood. But it’s not all clown noses and sequins and it’s also surprisingly open to newcomers. According to Con Horgan of the Fanzini Brothers, plenty of jossers (the circus word for someone not born into it) take part. A josser himself, Horgan discovered juggling while studying for his degree in marine science.

It looks impossible

But that’s the magic of circus! All you need is “to be open to a life-changing experience”. You don’t need any particular level of fitness to get going, so check out classes for kids and adults, from beginner to expert, at circus hotspots including the Galway Community Circus, Cloughjordan Circus Club, Dublin Circus Project, Circus Factory and more. “Streetwise in Belfast run circus workshops for people with special needs,” adds Horgan.

National Circus Festival. Photograph: Paul Woods

Can I start on the high wire?

Hitting the heights totally depends on your aptitude and ability, but don’t forget, even wire-walkers start low. It’s the skill not the scale you’re aiming for initially. “Getting in can be a gradual process,” says Horgan. “People come to circus for different reasons. It’s certainly a workout. But some have an artistic slant too. The thing is, it’s such a high-quality, accessible gateway art form that is familiar to people. Circus is like an old friend. I love how it can cross social, cultural and age boundaries.”

Okay, I get it, I’ve looked up the classes, but what next?

“Come to the National Circus Festival,” says Horgan, unsurprisingly, as he is the festival director. It is brilliant though, and you’ll find tasters and masterclasses alongside performances and events. Advanced specialists can also check out the likes of Aerial Cirque and Taking Flight to see how to truly soar.

National Circus Festival. Photograph: Brendan Perkins

And what if I just want to clown around?

What do you mean “just”? Clowning is an art form in itself. “There are so many varieties of clowns,” says Horgan. “From John Cleese, to Tommy Cooper, to George Karl. Mostly the ones I love have normal sized feet and don’t paint their faces. When people slag politicians and call them clowns, those politicians are giving us clowns a bad name.” Clowns are often hugely skilled acrobats, and contemporary circus has been rewriting the book. Cirque du Soleil are the big famous troupe here, but it’s an exciting arena. “Contemporary Circus is a recent arrival, but it’s riding the crest of a wave at the moment.”

So, can I just run off to the circus?

“Yes. It happens all the time, although there are easier ways to make a living,” says Horgan. Starting in classes is the best way to discover who’s doing what. After all, if you are going to run away, you want to make sure it’s with the right circus The Irish Street Arts, Circus and Spectacle Network are the people to get you to the heart of everything, from traditional to brand new. You also need to be able to “excel at your craft, connect to your audience, have keen business acumen and make use of all the supports going”. Thankfully, Horgan adds, they are out there these days, including the Arts Council, Creative Ireland and local council grants. Sounds like you really do need to learn how to juggle first.

The National Circus Festival takes place in Tralee, Co Kerry, from November 3rd-6th