Man taken to hospital following stabbing incident in Arklow

Five men have been arrested in Arklow, Co Wicklow, following a stabbing in the town centre.

The incident occurred at about 5pm in Abbey Street.

A man (30s) was brought to St Vincent’s hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The five men who have been arrested are being questioned in Garda stations in the Co Wicklow and Co Wexford areas.

It is the third stabbing in Arklow in the last three weeks. A man in his 50s was stabbed in the early hours of Saturday, June 28th.

On Monday a man in his 40s was hospitalised in Arklow having sustained serious injuries in an assault that afternoon.

It is not clear yet if the three stabbings are related.