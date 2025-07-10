Kneecap concert advertisement is banned from London Underground

Rap group Kneecap has said it is banned from advertising on the London Underground for an upcoming concert.

A proposed poster featured a black background with the likeness of a balaclava cut out in white, a nod to band member DJ Próvaí’s signature onstage headwear.

The band’s name is written on the top of the poster, with concert details on the bottom.

Transport for London, the local government body with responsibility for the London Underground railway network, said “all adverts submitted for display on our network are reviewed on a case-by-case basis”.

“Having given this very careful consideration, this advert was rejected as it was deemed that running it would likely cause widespread or serious offence to reasonable members of the public,” a spokesperson said.

[ Kneecap’s provocative poster campaign very much on-brand ]

Kneecap said they have previously advertised on the Tube “for gigs, records and our movie, all without issue”.

In a post on X, the band wrote of the poster ban: “How petty can political policing and interference get?

“Speak out against genocide and they’ll use every single angle they can to silence you.”

The band has been at the centre of recent controversy.

In June, an investigation was launched by British police into the rap trio’s Glastonbury performance. It remains unclear what aspect of the music set is at the centre of the investigation, however the rappers led chants of “f**k Keir Starmer”, the UK prime minister, with a crowd of over 30,000 people.

Mr Starmer had previously said it was not appropriate for the band to appear at Glastonbury. Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch said it would not be appropriate for the BBC to broadcast the band’s performance.

Last month Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (27), who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, appeared before a London court in relation to a terrorism charge for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hizbullah.

Mr Ó hAnnaidh was released on unconditional bail and denies the charge.