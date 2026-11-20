A former Air Corps commandant has told the Court of Appeal he was framed for a nearly two-decade-old allegation. Photograph: Collins

A former Air Corps commandant is arguing that his conviction for assaulting a lieutenant colonel 19 years ago was a miscarriage of justice, claiming he was framed by senior officers “who had the knife into him” before his trial.

Nile Donohoe, of Watergrange, Kildare, had denied assaulting his commanding officer and using insulting language towards him during an altercation at Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnell, on August 10th, 2007.

The assault was by way of poking the shirt of Lt Col John Maloney with his finger and calling him “a piece of shit”.

Having been found guilty by a board of Defence Force members, Donohoe was fined 10 days’ pay and sentenced to a reduction in salary by a military judge at McKee Barracks on June 12th, 2015.

The Court of Appeal dismissed his attempt to overturn that verdict in March 2017, and leave to appeal to the Supreme Court was refused in March 2020.

He now seeks to adduce evidence of new or newly discovered facts in support of his appeal. He alleges that, following the incident in August 2007, Lt Col Maloney and another officer secretly summoned an army captain to a meeting during which they “pressurised her” to make an improperly founded complaint against Donohoe.

The appellant maintains that senior officers framed him and he sought leave to adduce the affidavit of the former captain and a flight sergeant.

At the three-judge Court of Appeal on Thursday, counsel for Donohoe, Eanna Mulloy, said that the newly discovered facts proved an animus between Donohoe and his superiors. He said the former captain, who was then reporting to Donohoe, was “leaned on” and encouraged to make her complaint.

Judge Isobel Kennedy responded that while Donohoe had used the word “pressurised”, the former captain had said she met with two different people and then brought her complaint, but nowhere in her affidavit had she said she was “pressurised”.

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Mulloy replied that while she did not say it was a false complaint, she had stated in her affidavit that, but for the approaches and reapproaches made to her, she may not have made the complaint.

“They prompted her to make a complaint, but that’s very far removed from pressurised,” the judge said.

Judge Charles Meenan said that nothing was being submitted to challenge the evidence given against the appellant. He said that even if both witnesses said that senior officers had been out to get Donohoe, unless his legal team challenged the evidence, there were no new facts.

Mulloy said there had been no victim impact report whatsoever, so this was an indicative fact that there never was any assault.

“The military authorities had the knife into him before this trial,” he said.

In response, the Director of Military Prosecutions said that Donohoe was “seeking to challenge his conviction largely focusing on issues of military criminal procedure and alleged prosecutorial bias, rather than any identifiable unfairness in the substance of the trial itself or want of evidence to support the conviction”.

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It was submitted that the alleged new facts relied on in the two affidavits do not relate to the altercation of August 10th, 2007, but to an entirely separate incident in which Donohoe was charged with the assault of a lieutenant.

Remy Farrell, counsel for the Director of Military Prosecutions, said the former captain was not now saying she made a false complaint, merely that she was encouraged to make it.

Farrell said that no attempt had been made to identify when this information came to Donohoe’s attention, how it was new evidence or how it would be deployed in a trial. He added that, clearly, these were not newly discovered facts.

The court reserved judgment to a later date.