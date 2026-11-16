Creeslough: €7.5m available to meet insurance claims, court told

The property is owned by Vivo Shell Ltd, which developed the property and which also owned three of the 16 apartments on the site. Photograph: Brian McDaid

There is €7.5 million available to meet insurance claims for the Creeslough explosion, the causes of which have not been identified, the Commercial Court heard.

Four men, three women and three children, ranging in age from five to 59, died in the explosion in the Donegal village on October 7th, 2022.

There were a number of apartments and an Applegreen service station at the site of the explosion.

Earlier this year, part of Commercial Court proceedings over the explosion were settled involving apartment owners who had asserted a form of equitable and/or beneficial claim and/or claimed they were entitled to be treated as insured under the property insurance policy.

The property is owned by Vivo Shell Ltd, which developed the property and which also owned three of the 16 apartments on the site. It was insured by Aviva Insurance Ireland Ltd.

Following the part settlement of the case, brought by Aviva, relating to the apartment owners, issues between Aviva and Vivo Shell were also settled.

On Monday, Michael Binchy, counsel for Aviva, told the Commercial Court the position the parties were in today was what to do next with the payout sum which totals €7.5 million.

He said it was a matter for the court but his side suggested three options: one was to extend the stay on the payout, another was it would be paid into court and the third was that it would be paid to the solicitors for Vivo Shell for eventual distribution.

The court heard there were up to 80 claims and the judge noted there may or may not be competing claims but it may be a different position if there is not enough for everybody.

Davy Lalor, barrister for Vivo Shell, said there had been a judgment in default of appearance in a separate personal injuries claim against his client but there is now to be an application to set that aside.

Counsel sought a postponement of the application in relation to the Aviva payout in circumstances, he said, where no causes of the explosion have been identified.

Damien Keaney, counsel for the plaintiff in the personal injuries action in which judgment has be granted, agreed it should be adjourned until January. It was his side’s contention that they will be “at the top of the queue” in relation to claims on payout.

Judge Eileen Roberts agreed to adjourn the matter to January.