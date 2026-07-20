Man due in court over public disorder in Skerries, Co Dublin

Gardaí responded to a public order incident at Harbour Road in Skerries, Co Dublin, on Saturday evening. Screengrab from social video.

A man is due in court in connection with an incident of public disorder in north Co Dublin that saw a car being driven at several people.

Four people, including three teenagers, were injured in the incidents in Skerries on Saturday night.

Gardaí said they had responded to a public order incident at Harbour Road, Skerries, on Saturday night.

“At approximately 9.45pm a large number of youths gathered and an altercation broke out,” a spokesman said.

“During the course of the incident, a car drove at a number of people.”

Gardaí said three teenagers, two female and one male, were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment with “non-life-threatening injuries”.

A fourth male was later reported to have been injured.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Garda investigation.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in north Co Dublin.

He is due to appear in Balbriggan District Court on Monday morning.