Courts

Man due in court over public disorder in Skerries, Co Dublin

Four people, including three teenagers, were injured in incidents in coastal town on Saturday night

Gardaí responded to a public order incident at Harbour Road in Skerries, Co Dublin, on Saturday evening. Screengrab from social video.
Gardaí responded to a public order incident at Harbour Road in Skerries, Co Dublin, on Saturday evening. Screengrab from social video.
Mon Jul 20 2026 - 07:501 MIN READ

A man is due in court in connection with an incident of public disorder in north Co Dublin that saw a car being driven at several people.

Four people, including three teenagers, were injured in the incidents in Skerries on Saturday night.

Gardaí said they had responded to a public order incident at Harbour Road, Skerries, on Saturday night.

“At approximately 9.45pm a large number of youths gathered and an altercation broke out,” a spokesman said.

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“During the course of the incident, a car drove at a number of people.”

Gardaí said three teenagers, two female and one male, were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment with “non-life-threatening injuries”.

A fourth male was later reported to have been injured.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Garda investigation.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in north Co Dublin.

He is due to appear in Balbriggan District Court on Monday morning.

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