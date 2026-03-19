Far-right group planned to attack Muslims and Ipas workers in ‘eye for an eye’ campaign

One of the four arrested men, Garrett Pollock (35), of Kilhorne Green, Annalong, Co Down, arriving at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

An alleged far-right group, styling itself the Irish Defence Army (IDA), was intent on attacking Muslims, asylum seekers and anyone who helped to erect or operate an International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas) centre, a court has heard.

Four men allegedly involved in the group – allegedly caught last November as they were about to destroy a Galway mosque in a terror attack to start their campaign – were arrested on Thursday and brought before Portlaoise District Court.

Two of the men already faced several charges, dating back to last year, related to the alleged conspiracy. The other two men were appearing in court for the first time over their alleged IDA activity.

Three of the men applied for bail before Judge Andrew Cody and a video, seized by gardaí, was played during the hearing. It captured four men wearing balaclavas, with the Tricolour draped between them, as they read out a statement.

Gardaí allege the video was a rehearsal for another clip that was to be recorded and then released in the aftermath of the attack on the mosque in Galway last November, claiming responsibility for it.

The men in the video named their IDA group and set out their opposition to immigration. They explained that they planned to engage in an ongoing campaign of violence against migrants with an “eye for an eye” philosophy.

When the rehearsal video was complete, the men took off their balaclavas while still being recorded. The court was told gardaí allege the four men in the footage were the four men before the court on Thursday.

The accused are Charles Flynn (35), of Castlerock Avenue, Castleconnell, Limerick; Darren Gorman (33), of O’Moore Place, Portlaoise; Garrett Pollock (35), Kilhorne Green, Annalong, Co Down, and Karolis Peckauskas (38), An Tobar, Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda. Bail applications for Flynn, Gorman and Pollock were refused. Peckauskas did not apply for bail.

Darren Gorman from Portlaoise at the Portlaoise District Court on Thursday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Karolis Peckauskas at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

It is alleged that the video was recorded at Gorman’s home on November 4th last at about 9pm. Gardaí further allege a traffic stop took place in the same area, two hours later, resulting in searches of a car – allegedly linked to Pollock and Peckauskas, and a house, allegedly linked to Gorman, being carried out.

Items allegedly part of explosive or incendiary devices were discovered in the vehicle and the Garda investigation commenced.

Flynn and Gorman are both charged with attempting to “engage in a terrorist activity or a terrorist-linked activity” namely attempting to “damage by fire” Maryam Mosque, Old Cottages, Monivea Road, Galway, on November 4th and 5th last.

Gardaí told the judge they feared Gorman would engage in violence to achieve his goals, including further terror-related activity, targeting Muslims and other foreign nationals, if granted bail.

Objecting to Flynn’s bail application, a Garda witness said searches at O’Moore Place last November had yielded a number of items that “strongly indicate” Flynn was involved in the construction of explosive devices for the planned terrorist attack on the mosque.

The court, which ordered the Garda witnesses could not be named by the media, was told gardaí were concerned Flynn would remain involved in the IDA, including for the purposes of “causing serious harm or death” to the immigrant community, if granted bail.

Peckauskas and Pollock – who were charged last November with initial offences relating to the alleged plot – were charged with additional offences on Thursday.

It is alleged that they possessed a hunting knife and, in two further separate charges, a knuckle duster and two hatchets, in a vehicle at O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, on November 4th last, linked to terrorism.

Peckauskas and Pollock also faced a fourth new charge on Thursday, namely allegedly “attempting to engage in a terrorist activity or a terrorist-linked activity” in an alleged effort to “damage by fire” the Galway Mosque.

Pollock is further charged with possessing “an explosive substance” described as “EMCG1, a glass jar with a metal lid, a cloth fuse, matches and tape, in addition to EMGC5-EMCG10 liquids and white clumped powders, all containing hydrocarbon fire accelerants namely petrol”.

The men were remanded in custody to appear before the court again next Monday.