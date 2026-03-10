Man (58) died after being exposed to ‘almost indescribable savagery’ in his Co Mayo home

Liam O’Leary (33), who is on trial at the Central Criminal Court, has denied murdering John Casserly. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A man died in circumstances of “almost indescribable savagery” that involved “serious sexual violence”, a barrister has told a Central Criminal Court jury.

Prosecution counsel Dean Kelly on Tuesday opened the trial of Liam O’Leary (33), who denies murdering John Casserly (58) at a Peter McVerry Trust operated housing complex on Tone Street, Ballina, Co Mayo, between October 23rd and 24th, 2024.

Kelly told the jury of nine men and three women that the deceased was born in Wigan, England in 1965 to parents from Co Mayo. The family moved to Knock in 1983.

Casserly later moved to the US for about 15 years but returned to Co Mayo and settled in Ballina in 2014. He was living at Tone House, an apartment building operated by the Peter McVerry Trust charity.

John Casserly (58) died in his flat on Tone Street in Ballina, Co Mayo in October 2024. Photograph: Rip.ie

He did not know the accused until a few weeks before his death, Kelly said. They struck up a friendship and when O’Leary needed a place to stay, Casserly took him into his one-bedroom apartment.

The day leading up to Casserly’s death was “unextraordinary”, counsel said, but neighbours heard arguing coming from the apartment that evening. At about 11.45pm, O’Leary knocked on a neighbour’s door, followed a short time later by Casserly.

Matters then became “fraught”, counsel said, and the neighbour fled out on to the street.

Kelly said that what happened next was that Casserly “met his death in circumstances of almost indescribable savagery”.

When gardaí breached the door of the apartment at about 12.50am, they found Casserly naked on the ground, lying face up, with O’Leary standing over him, clothed.

Casserly had been stabbed 27 times, including on both sides of the chest, in the abdomen, neck, left eye, genitals and anus. He had suffered multiple blunt force and incised wounds to his trunk, arms and legs, the jury was told.

His left eye had been removed by a combination of blunt and sharp force and all the bones on the left side of his face were fractured.

State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers removed a blade that was inserted through Casserly’s mouth into the bony part of the palate and the base of his skull.

Kelly said the pathologist would tell the trial that Casserly died from multiple sharp-force injuries along with blunt force trauma.

Counsel called on the jury to set prejudice, outrage and sympathy aside. He said it would be normal and natural, considering the evidence of “serious sexual violence”, to have the “most profound sympathy for John Casserly and his family”.

It would also, he added, be normal to have sympathy for O’Leary, sitting in “as lonely a seat as you could imagine”.

However, he said their job will be to consider the evidence coldly and dispassionately without prejudice or sympathy.

The trial continues before the jury and Judge Melanie Greally.