Man spared jail over ‘ferocious’ and ‘unprovoked’ assault outside Conor McGregor’s pub

John Griffiths pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault with intent to cause bodily harm at the Black Forge Inn, Drimnagh Road on September 4th, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A man has walked free from court after being given a suspended sentence over an “unprovoked” and “ferocious assault” outside MMA fighter Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub.

John Griffiths (41) pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault with intent to cause bodily harm at the Black Forge Inn, Drimnagh Road on September 4th, 2021.

Griffiths, who has an address at Iveagh Trust, Kevin Street, but lives in the US, has no previous convictions.

Judge Martina Baxter said it was a “ferocious assault” and handed down an 15-month sentence, suspended it in full.

The judge noted a sum of €5,000 was available as a token of remorse which the injured party was willing to accept. She said although there was no victim impact statement, the effect on the injured party can be inferred.

Garda Claire Young gave evidence that gardaí were on mobile patrol at around midnight on the night in question when they were alerted to an assault outside the Black Forge Inn.

She told prosecution barrister David Perry that the injured party was visibly upset and confused. He had facial injuries and his nose was bleeding heavily. He had red marks on his face, a laceration to his lip and swelling to his right eye. His T-shirt and jeans were covered in blood, the court was told.

The court heard the victim was on a work night out and “didn’t really interact with anyone outside of his group”. When Griffiths was interviewed, nothing of evidential value arose.

CCTV of the incident was played to the court and showed the injured party being assaulted by two men, which continued after he was knocked to the ground and was unconscious.

Defence barrister Keith Spencer told the court Griffiths suffered a tragic event in 2021 when his brother took his own life. He said his client was using alcohol as a crutch and was intoxicated on the night.

Spencer said his client previously had a window washing business but is now looking for work. He moved to California when he was 17 and has a daughter and two grandchildren there who he provides financial support to. Counsel said his client sublets his apartments in Los Angeles as well as one in Ireland but has a modest income.

Counsel said Griffiths has a green card and a conviction “would be devastating”.

“The court will appreciate the situation,” he said, asking the judge “to leave him without a conviction”.

However, the judge said she had considered deferring sentence, but was not satisfied this could be applied in the case.

She handed down a 15-month sentence and suspended in its entirety for a period of 15 months. The judge said probation supervision was not appropriate as Griffith lives outside the jurisdiction.