Creche worker accused of assaulting children is to appear before Circuit Court

A creche worker charged with assaulting children in her care is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Tanya Martin (32), of Rosemount Estate, Dundrum, Co Dublin, was further remanded on bail by Judge Anne Watkin at a sitting of Dún Laoghaire District Court on Tuesday.

Martin is due to appear in the Circuit Court on April 16th.

She was represented by solicitor Patricia Camilon. Rory Staines appeared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Martin was charged on September 19th with assaulting seven children who were in her care on August 12th at the Once Upon a Time creche in Dundrum, Dublin 16, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

Martin was further charged on January 12th with assault and ill treatment of five of the children, contrary to the Children Act, 2001.

All charges relate to the same alleged incidents last August 12th.

Legal aid was granted in the case.