Behaviour of Dublin teacher who abused 32 boys ‘swept under the carpet’

The fourth set of prosecutions against Patrick Harte brings to 89 his number of convictions for sexual or indecent assaults of young boys. Photograph: Collins Courts

Convicted child abuser Patrick Harte will be sentenced next month for the repeated sexual abuse of another eight primary school boys four decades ago.

The 84-year-old was employed a teacher at Sancta Maria Christian Brothers school on Synge Street, Dublin from 1967 to 2007, latterly as a principal. This fourth set of prosecutions brings to 89 his number of convictions for sexual or indecent assaults of young boys.

After a trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last December, a jury convicted Harte of 17 counts of indecent or sexual assault committed against boys in various date ranges between 1969 and 1986. Harte, of Glendown Park, Templeogue, Dublin 6, had pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to deny any offending.

The eight victims in this case brings to 32 the number of boys abused by Harte.

At a sentence hearing on Monday, prosecuting barrister David Perry told the court that in around 1978 one of the child victims told another teacher in the school about what Harte was doing and “nothing was done, matters were swept under the carpet”.

This victim later told gardaí that Harte molested him around 40 to 50 times in that academic year when the victim was aged around 11 to 12 and in sixth class. After a year of abuse, this boy decided he had “had enough” and told his parents he wasn’t going back to the school.

In his victim impact statement, this man said the period of sustained abuse affected his long term mental health and he went on to struggle with alcohol addiction his entire life. He said he experienced flashbacks and had trouble trusting people.

He said he had tried to put the abuse out of his mind but it negatively affected his marriage and he found he was overprotective of his young daughters.

He said that when he saw Harte’s image appear on the news, “I broke down, a grown man, seeing his face”. He said he then told his daughter that Harte had abused him.

The court heard that in the case of all the victims, Harte would find some reason to call boys up to the teacher’s desk. He would then put his hands down their trousers and into their underwear and fondle their back side and genitals.

During the trial, Harte gave sworn evidence that none of the matters alleged had ever taken place, the court heard.

Det Gda Richie Moston said Harte was convicted in March 2020 of 11 counts of indecently assaulting seven pupils at the school on dates between September 1968 and September 1970. Judge Martin Nolan imposed a three-year prison term in July 2020.

In December 2024, Harte was jailed for four years for the sexual abuse of a further eight former primary school students on dates between 1967 and 1970. Reporting restrictions were in place while his remaining trials took place.

He was convicted of 22 counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault. The victims spoke of Harte placing his hands inside their underwear to fondle their genitals and his use of a leather strap to “wallop” students.

Harte denied the allegations. Judge Elva Duffy noted the very moving victim impact statements given by the men, who had been very young boys at the time they were abused by Harte.

Last October, after a third set of prosecutions, Judge Duffy sentenced Harte to a prison term of 4½ years for the sexual assault of nine young boys. Most of the boys were between 11 and 13 years old when abused, though one victim was abused from the age of eight to the age of 13.

John Griffin, defending, told the court his client does not accept the jury verdicts and that his instructions were to not enter a plea of mitigation.

Wearing an audio loop hearing aid, Harte stood from the dock to address Judge Martina Baxter. He tried to go into detail about alleged issues with the evidence of a complainant in a different trial, whom Harte was convicted of indecently assaulting.

Judge Baxter said that had nothing to do with this hearing. She adjourned finalisation of sentencing to March 18th next.