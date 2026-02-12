Man accused of murdering father at Ballyfin Demesne previously tried to sacrifice child

Two years before he strangled his father at a five-star midlands resort, a wealthy New Yorker lunged at a family on a flight while under the delusional belief their infant child needed to be sacrificed to protect the plane, a trial has heard.

A second psychiatrist on Thursday told the trial of Henry McGowan, who is accused of the murder of his father John, that the defendant was suffering from schizoaffective disorder and fulfils the criteria for a special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prof Gautam Gulati told Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, that Henry McGowan’s mental illness is characterised by elated and depressed mood, delusions, misidentification, paranoia and grandiosity.

He also found the accused had an abnormal mental state leading up to the offence and was suffering from an acute psychotic episode.

Another consultant forensic psychiatrist, called to give evidence by the defence, on Wednesday told the trial the accused was experiencing a relapse of schizoaffective disorder when he strangled his father. Dr Stephen Monks said the accused did not at the time know the nature or quality of the act, did not know what he was doing was wrong and could not refrain from committing the act.

McGowan (31), with an address at Clinton Street, Brooklyn, New York in the United States has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of John McGowan (66) at the Ballyfin Demesne, Ballyfin, Portlaoise, Co Laois, on November 12th, 2024.

The trial has heard John McGowan travelled to Ireland from the US on a “mission of mercy” to look after his son after phone communication with Henry caused “considerable concern for his welfare”.

Evidence has been given that the accused described “in detail” how he strangled his father with his bare hands in a changing area off the pool, putting a “full fist into his throat”, just over an hour after arriving at Ballyfin Demesne.

In his evidence on Thursday, Gulati said he met the accused at the Central Mental Hospital on October 17th, 2025. The witness said the accused told him his most significant relationship ended just before he went to Europe and that he became unwell around this time and thought he was going to be the next president of the US.

Asked about the accused’s prior contact with the law, Gulati said McGowan told him he was arrested on his arrival at an airport in Paris in 2022 after he had lunged at a family with a child on a flight and had to be restrained by passengers.

McGowan told the psychiatrist he became convinced he was seeing snakes in people’s eyes and a massive war was about to break out. He thought he had to kill an infant to stop it.

The accused told Gulati he had asked a woman to hand over her child based on his delusional belief that the infant needed to be sacrificed.

Following his arrest, Gulati said, the accused was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Paris for 28 days. When he returned to the US, McGowan was given a long-term psychotic drug via injection.

Gulati told Grehan schizoaffective disorder is a mental disorder within the Criminal Law Insanity Act 2006.

He said the accused did not know at the time the quality of the act and believed the man he was killing was not his father but an impostor involved in a conspiracy.

The psychiatrist said McGowan did not know what he was doing was wrong and believed he was morally justified in carrying out the action, as he believed the man he was killing was evil.

The trial continues before Judge Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women.