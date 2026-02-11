Cyclist ‘convinced he would die’ after being driven over by SUV making illegal turn

Andrew Brett suffered internal bleeding, a fractured pelvis and damage to his liver. He spent Christmas in hospital. Photograph: iStock

A cyclist who was driven over by a driver taking an illegal right-hand turn has said he was “still tortured by the sound of my breaking bones”.

Andrew Brett, who was an experienced marathon runner, said he was “convinced he was going to die” when he was crushed by the front wheels of an SUV driven by Izabella Aleksandrowicz.

“I was crushed a second time”, Mr Brett said in his victim impact statement referring to being driven over by the rear wheels after the front wheels.

Aleksandrowicz (50), of Cedar Place, Ridgewood, Swords, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to careless driving causing serious bodily harm in the city on December 11th, 2023.

Brett suffered internal bleeding, a fractured pelvis and damage to his liver. He spent that Christmas in hospital and did not believe he would be able to return to competitive running, the court heard.

“Running was a core part of my identity and lifestyle. I am a shadow of the athlete I once was,” Brett said.

He said the medical teams believed his fitness helped his recovery and it was “a miracle that I was not killed or permanently paralysed”, he said in a victim impact statement read to the court.

Brett said his time with his children had to be supervised on his return home for fear of them causing him further injury.

His wife had to take extended leave and he was out of work for six months and then had to work from home for four months.

Garda Ian Galvin told the court how Brett was cycling from La Touche Bridge, also known as Portobello Bridge, on to Lennox Street, Dublin at 9am when he spotted a white SUV merging from his left to perform an illegal right-hand turn.

Brett later told gardaí that Aleksandrowicz did not look up and was only looking to her left. He said that as he approached from her right he knew he was going to be struck. “I tried to move but it was futile,” he said.

Brett fell in under the car and was crushed by the front wheel. He said he was screaming as loud as he could before he was also crushed by the rear wheels of the SUV. He said he could hear bystanders screaming.

Gda Galvin said Brett was wearing a high-vis jacket and helmet. It was a dry day, the road conditions were good and there were no obstructions.

Aleksandrowicz remained at the scene. She had a full Polish driving licence and had not taken alcohol or drugs. There was minor damage to the bike and no damage to the car.

Stephen Montgomery, prosecuting, read Mr Brett’s victim impact statement into the record.

In it, Brett said there was no possibility he could have avoided the collision.

“I was immediately aware that I had suffered catastrophic injuries,” he said, describing “overwhelming pain”.

Brett said he had physical and emotional issues and might need hip replacements when he was older. He suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.

Gda Galvin agreed with Patrick Jackson, defending, that a lot of drivers regularly took that illegal right-hand turn despite signs advising it was not permitted.

Jackson told the court his client, who was a mother and grandmother, previously worked as a chef but was now working as a cleaner.

He said Aleksandrowicz wished to express sincere apology. She has been suffering from anxiety as a result of the accident and the fear she had for Brett’s welfare.

Judge Orla Crowe adjourned the case to May 6th for sentence. She remanded Aleksandrowicz on continuing bail and ordered a report from the Probation Service.