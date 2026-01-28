Husband of Sinn Féin leader settles defamation case against Shane Ross following apology

The husband of Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has settled a defamation action against former government minister Shane Ross and his book publisher after they issued an apology in the High Court.

Martin Lanigan had alleged he was defamed by material published in Mr Ross’s 2022 biography of Ms McDonald, which was entitled Mary Lou McDonald: A Republican Riddle and was published by Atlantic Books.

The trial of the defamation action was due to begin on Wednesday.

Following talks between legal teams for the parties, Tom Hogan SC, for Mr Lanigan, told Mr Justice Tony O’Connor the matter had settled and lawyers for the defendants would read an apology.

Reading the apology on behalf of Mr Ross and Atlantic Books, Paul O’Higgins SC said Mr Lanigan had complained that the biography implied he was a member of the IRA and had somehow been in receipt of illicit funds.

“Atlantic Books and Shane Ross confirm that it was never intended to make any such allegation or suggestion, and that if members of the public understood the publication to do so, they very much regret this,” Mr O’Higgins said.

“Atlantic Books and Shane Ross are happy to acknowledge that Martin Lanigan is above suspicion in respect of any impropriety and are pleased to ensure that this is made publicly clear and unambiguous,” he added.

Shane Ross leaving court after Martin Lanigan, husband of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, settled a legal action against author Shane Ross and publisher Atlantic Books following the 2022 release of the biography Mary Lou McDonald: A Republican Riddle. Photo: Collins Courts

On the consent of both parties, Mr Justice O’Connor made an order striking out the proceedings and vacated any previous orders for legal costs made in the case.

A jury of six men and six women had been empanelled ahead of the hearing of the case.

The jury was told that several witnesses could be called to give evidence in the case – Mr Lanigan, Mr Ross, veteran journalist Sam Smyth, a quantity surveyor and a mortgage broker.

The case had been scheduled to run for five days.

Outside court, Mr Lanigan said he was happy with the apology. He said he could not comment on whether he received any money as part of the settlement.