Dancing, debts and claims of deposit-diverting: Flatley battles for his Lord of the Dance show

In 1996 it was all so different.

Michael Flatley bounded on to stages around the world as the Lord of the Dance.

In his show, the Chicago-born dancer’s character, the hero, battled the “evil dark lord Don Dorcha” from taking over “Planet Ireland”.

High-kicking and careering his way through an elaborate spectacle of modern Irish dance and ancient Celtic mysticism, the star performer ended the show triumphantly surrounded by his entire dance troupe.

Thirty years later, Flatley finds himself injuncted from even talking to those who play the roles he once conceived and made famous – and locked out from a show that he insists he owns outright.

The high court in Belfast has heard from his legal team that the current run of the show, celebrating its 30th anniversary tour, could “fall apart” because of a temporary injunction barring Flatley from participating in the production.

Flatley’s lawyers have argued that his participation and artistic direction are essential to the show’s success – and with two weeks to go before it takes to Dublin’s 3Arena it is now in “grave danger” of collapsing.

Earlier this month the company staging the production, Switzer Consulting, obtained the order.

It is suing Flatley for alleged breach of contract. Two years ago, both parties struck an agreement which allows Switzer to run Lord of the Dance.

Switzer has lodged affidavits with the court making allegations about Flatley’s financial reputation. The company has sought to have him blocked from playing a role in the Lord of the Dance’s production.

There is plenty at stake for both parties.

The show, which opens in Dublin on February 5th with tickets starting at €69.55 a head, has booked hundreds of nights in Britain this summer along with a significant European run. The company says it has lined up shows in up to 10 countries and currently has 266 dates scheduled for this year alone.

In a grounding affidavit, first reported by the Irish Daily Mail, Switzer has claimed that Flatley attempted to “hijack” the tour and put the show’s staff under “relentless pressure” over the Christmas period.

The affidavit further alleges that his lenders are “controlling his affairs” and Flatley is facing “financial difficulties”.

The performer is being backed financially by construction magnates Maurice Regan and Luke Comer. A loan of about €7 million enabled him to retain his Castlehyde mansion in Co Cork where he was last year faced with a receivership battle.

Switzer claims that the July 2024 deal meant it would run the show itself and that Flatley’s involvement would be restricted to only receiving royalties.

[ Firm has brought action ‘against its master’, Michael Flatley, star’s lawyers claimOpens in new window ]

In papers lodged with the court, Joe Gallagher of Switzer Consulting recounts his business dealings with Flatley since that agreement was struck.

His depiction of Flatley is far from flattering.

“Historically speaking, instead of reinvesting, the defendant [Flatley] consistently stripped the business of monies to support his personal lifestyle,” Gallagher said in his sworn statement.

“It is only since the plaintiff [Switzer] assumed control of commercial matters that there has been a structured approach to the operation and development of the business.

“Staff are paid up to date, suppliers are fully paid, taxes are paid on time and in full. In an overall context, the business is being run properly.”

In particular, he alleges that Flatley registered an Irish company called ‘Feet of Flames’ and that he believes the former dancer intends to use the company as a “vehicle to try and operate the subject shows”, despite the agreement in place.

Gallagher also claims that, during the Christmas period, Flatley contacted the promoter Peter Aiken and asked him to divert deposit funds from Switzer to Flatley directly. At the same time, Gallagher alleges, Flatley has asked him to redraft contracts. This is denied by the former dancer.

It is alleged as well that Flatley had contacted several promoters overseas, seeking that deposits be sent to him, has asked the cast and crew to block the contact details of Switzer and their directors and told suppliers to the show that “we are taking over the shows”.

He says it is his view that Flatley “will [try] to hijack all existing contracts and instead of running the business correctly, will strip the business of cash to support his debts and lifestyle”.

Four days after the high court in Belfast granted Switzer an injunction against Flatley, his lawyers asked why it had been decided in his absence.

Flatley’s barrister John Coyle said that unless Flatley could participate in the show, losses would inevitably be incurred because his “artistic direction” was a vital part.

Coyle also raised concerns about Switzer’s financial position. As part of the wider case, undertakings have been given to pay any consequent damages if the action is unsuccessful.

He claims there may be issues over the solvency of the company.

“The economic havoc that would be visited upon the defendant is substantial, without any recompense,” he says.

Switzer claims that if Flatley were to operate the shows, it would result in a breach of the 2024 agreement, the loss of musical rights and the subsequent cancellation of the performances.

Flatley’s own personal financial position is cited in several places – with Gallagher alleging that during a meeting in November, Flatley said he was “broke”. He says that the dancer’s history of not paying bills makes him unfit to run the shows.

“The defendant has two High Court cases before the Commercial Court in the Republic of Ireland and has already one adverse security for costs order against him, which he is currently appealing.”

A security for costs order requires a litigant to put up funds in advance of a case’s conclusion to cover the other side’s legal costs should that side win, protecting them from being out of pocket as a result of the case.

In November 2025 Flatley was ordered by a judge to pay €1.1 million up front as security for costs in advance of a €30 million court action over works carried out at his Castlehyde mansion in Fermoy, Co Cork.

Flatley claims he and his family had to vacate the property in October 2023 after alleged toxic chemical residue was detected during routine maintenance.

Speaking to The Irish Times in November, there was little indication from Flatley of the coming legal spat with Switzer – or of any turmoil behind the scenes. Promoting the shows, he said: “We’re in the joy business.”

He spoke of looking forward to the festive season and said: “I wish Christmas could last all year.”

[ Michael Flatley: ‘My body is in ribbons. People will never know what I’ve been through’Opens in new window ]

The Flatley-Switzer showdown looks like it will rumble on for some time yet. On Thursday the case in Belfast took a further twist.

Flatley’s team claimed he actually had a beneficial shareholding in Switzer that could enable him to take control of the company.

In his affidavit, giving an address in Monaco, Flatley rejects Switzer’s depiction of his character and financial reputation.

“I do not have a poor reputation in the entertainment industry,” he says.

“Shows which I have created and performed in have been running successfully for over 30 years. It is inaccurate to say that the shows were in some way unsuccessful or that I was not respected within the industry.”

He says he has serious concerns about some agreements his financial adviser Des Walshe entered him into.

He claimed his former solicitor Maxwell Mooney arranged for him to sign documents in the summer of 2024 but that he did not “see (or read) the full documents to which my signature(s) was added”.

“I therefore reserve my position entirely as to the validity and enforceability of the documents exhibited by Mr Gallagher,” Flatley said.

He claims while the legal title to Switzer is held by Des Walshe’s daughter Alexandra McConnell Walshe, the “true ownership” of the company is 100 per cent his.

Flatley also alleges that a share transfer from Switzer to him in November 2024 was not reflected in Companies House records, and that McConnell Walshe is still listed as the person with significant control.

In the affidavit, Flatley claims he has sought the deed of trust confirming his position from Switzer, Des Walshe and McConnell Walshe but has yet to receive it.

On Thursday, Justice Gerald Simpson ordered Switzer to disclose the document, saying it was a “fundamental matter for the court”.

Flatley’s barrister David Dunlop told the court: “Mr Flatley, as we understand it, holds 100 per cent of the beneficial interests in the plaintiff and is therefore in control of the entire shareholding.

“He would be in a position, with the benefit of that shareholding, to call an extraordinary general meeting to take over control of the company.”

Gary McHugh, representing Switzer, argued that Flatley would either possess a copy of the document himself or be able to get a copy from his lawyers.

The documents lodged in court last week include correspondence from Flatley’s representatives seeking to confirm his claimed ownership of the company.

Among them is a balance sheet prepared by K+A accountants in January 2025. It values Flatley’s intellectual property rights at €158 million and the Lord of the Dance’s set and costumes at €41.5 million.

Accountant Con Casey was subsequently hired by Flatley to undertake an independent business review of the Lord of the Dance.

In an email sent to Flatley’s adviser Des Walshe in November, Casey said he was disappointed Walshe had not provided him with any requested information.

As the February 5th show approaches, there will be pressure to reach some sort of conclusion in the case.

At the hearing last week Justice Gerald Simpson said: “If there is a show in two weeks we need to be dealing with this quickly. At the moment the injunction stands as granted.”

Pat Burke, an executive who works with Regan and Comer, Flatley’s backers, said in a statement issued to The Irish Times on their behalf that Flatley was “an iconic ambassador for Ireland on the world stage” and that he had their “full support and backing”.

“We look forward to seeing Michael’s global tour commencing in the 3Arena on the 5th of February.”