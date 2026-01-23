Courts

Court awaits delayed medical report in Eleanor Donaldson trial

Co-accused Jeffrey Donaldson resigned as DUP leader after his arrest in March 2024

Eleanor Donaldson arriving at a pervious sitting of Newry Crown Court. Photograph: PA
Seanín Graham
Fri Jan 23 2026 - 13:122 MIN READ

A judge has expressed his disappointment at a delayed medical report on Eleanor Donaldson, who is accused of historic sex offences along with her husband, the former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

At a pretrial review hearing at Newry Crown Court on Friday, judge Paul Ramsey said he had hoped to receive the report following a psychiatric assessment of Ms Donaldson before Christmas.

A defence barrister for Ms Donaldson told the court that its completion is “imminent”.

“It’s only with the report we will be meaningfully able to timetable the next steps,” Ian Turkington said.

The trial had originally been scheduled for last March but was put back due to a deterioration in Ms Donaldson’s mental health.

A fresh trial date was set for November last year.

On Friday, Mr Ramsay said he was a “bit disappointed” at the latest delay.

Mr Donaldson (63) with an address in Dromore, Co Down, previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

Ms Donaldson (59), of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband.

The couple, who deny all charges, were not in court on Friday as neither defendant was required to attend.

During the brief hearing, Ms Donaldson’s defence barrister said he had made the prosecution’s legal team aware of the delay.

Prosecution barrister Fiona O’Kane agreed to the case being adjourned until next Friday for a further review hearing.

Mr Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in March 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the Northern powersharing institutions.

The then deputy leader, Gavin Robinson, was appointed his successor as DUP leader.

Seanín Graham is Northern Correspondent of The Irish Times