Man pleads guilty to shooting Noel Campion as part of organised crime group activities

A man charged with the murder of Noel Campion in Limerick City nearly 19 years ago has pleaded guilty to shooting him while participating in the Dundon-McCarthy organised crime group.

Darragh Quinlivan (42) had originally been charged with murdering Mr Campion (34) on the northside of Limerick City on April 26th, 2007.

Quinlivan, originally from Limerick City but with an address at Ranswell Close, Bolton, Manchester in the United Kingdom, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in Limerick City on that date.

He also pleaded guilty to knowingly participating in the activity of a criminal organisation and enhancing the organisation’s abilities by fatally shooting Mr Campion.

Mr Campion, a father of three from Pineview Gardens, Moyross, was a pillion passenger on a motorbike travelling through Thomondgate when he was shot at that junction that morning. He had several criminal convictions, including for armed robbery.

Senior prosecution counsel Dean Kelly told the court the sentence hearing would take an hour.

When Mr Justice Paul McDermott queried the plea to the second charge on the indictment and said he wanted to be clear what the defendant was being sentenced for, Mr Kelly told the judge that Quinlivan was not pleading guilty to murder.

The judge agreed with counsel that the issue would become clear to him when he heard the evidence.

Seamus Clarke SC, defending, informed the court that his client, who has a number of children, had been living in the UK and was now living in Ireland. He said Quinlivan has complied with all the conditions of his bail to date. He asked for the defendant to remain on bail for the next nine days to put his affairs in order.

Mr Justice McDermott remanded Quinlivan on continuing bail until January 23rd, when his sentence hearing will take place.