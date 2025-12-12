Man who died while scuba diving had heart attack, inquest finds

An inquest into Patrick Doran's death was held on Friday by Donegal coroner Dr Denis McCauley at Letterkenny Courthouse. Photograph: North West Newspix

A man who died while scuba diving off the coast of Donegal suffered a heart attack, an inquest into his death has found.

Patrick Doran, of Finisklin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, was one of more than 100 divers taking part in a planned two-day event organised by the Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club in June last year.

An inquest into his death was held on Friday by Donegal coroner Dr Denis McCauley at Letterkenny Courthouse.

Outlining the details of the inquest, Dr McCauley noted that this was one of three separate fatal diving incidents within a six-week period off the coast of Donegal.

Evidence was given on behalf of Garda Sgt Mark Colgan of Glenties Garda station, who said he had been alerted by Malin Head Coast Guard at 12.45pm on June 22nd, 2024 that there was an incident at Teelin Pier.

Two males were reported to be on the pier; one was unresponsive and the other was being treated for decompression sickness.

Sgt Colgan said that when he arrived at the pier, he spoke to Dr Gerry Murray, who said that efforts to revive Patrick Doran, including CPR, had been unsuccessful and he had pronounced him dead at 1.19pm.

Another diver, Mr Gerry Gilroy, had been taken from the scene following medical assessment for treatment to Galway University Hospital.

The diving equipment of both Mr Doran and Mr Gilroy was recovered by Garda Sub Aqua Divers and handed to Sgt Colgan to allow it to be examined.

[ Diver who died off Donegal coast named locallyOpens in new window ]

The inquest was told that the equipment was later examined by expert David James Gratton, who said he could not find any specific flaws with any of the diving equipment.

Mr Doran’s wife, Siobhán Doran, confirmed to the inquest that she identified her late husband to Garda Sgt Hugh McCann at Sligo University Hospital.

Pathologist Dr Gerry O’Dowd read out a statement on behalf of Dr Paul Hartel of Sligo University Hospital, who carried out an autopsy on the late Mr Doran.

Dr Hartel’s report revealed that there was no sign of any external injuries to Mr Doran.

However, he noted that there was severe coronary heart disease at what he described as “an unusually advanced level” for a man of his age.

He suggested death was due to severe coronary artery disease with acute myocardial infarction.

The coroner, Dr McCauley, said he was satisfied from Mr Gratton’s report that there was sufficient gas in his diving cylinder and that the “buddy pairing” with another diver had been appropriate.

He noted Mr Doran’s death had happened during a “devastating month or six-week period in which we had three diving incidents”.

Commenting on the findings of the autopsy, Dr McCauley said Mr Doran’s coronary artery disease was very severe and that the dive was irrelevant to his death.

Mr Doran could have passed away while “walking Errigal Mountain or walking along the road”.

He said the cause of death was acute myocardial infarction (AMI) or heart attack and that he died as a result of natural causes.

Dr McCauley and Garda Sgt Jim Collins both offered their condolences to Mr Doran’s wife, Siobhán, and to his family.