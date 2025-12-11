Three men charged over €6.3m Wexford cocaine haul

Dominik Budka from Poland; Benhood Razavi, a Moldovan national living in Spain; and Conor Coughlan, residing in Cavan but from Swords, Co Dublin, appeared before Gorey District Court on Thursday. Photograph: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

Three men have been charged in connection with a €6.3 million cocaine haul in Gorey, Co Wexford.

Dominik Budka from Poland; Benhood Razavi, a Moldovan national living in Spain; and Conor Coughlan, residing in Cavan but from Swords, Co Dublin, appeared before Gorey District Court on Thursday.

The three men were arrested following an operation that led to the seizure of the cocaine in a unit on a small industrial estate at Ballyclare, just outside Gorey town.

Each man was charged with two offences under sections three and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. It is alleged they were in possession of 99kg of cocaine on December 8th, 2025, at Ballyclare industrial estate. The charges claim they possessed the drug for the purpose of sale or supply.

The court was told all three accused made no reply to the charges.

Mr Razavi is also charged with money-laundering the sum of €37,000 found in a house on the same date in Swords, Co Dublin.

There was no application for bail for Mr Budka and Mr Razavi.

Lana Doherty, solicitor for Mr Coughlan, applied for bail, saying that he would provide a permanent address and abide by whatever conditions set down by the court.

Sergeant Stephen Ennis said gardaí were objecting to bail given the seriousness of the offence and the quantity of cocaine involved. There was also the fear he may not stand trial, the garda said.

Judge John Cheatle granted bail under strict conditions and a personal surety of €5,000 as well as a €5,000 independent surety.

He ordered the accused to reside at a particular address in Dublin and not leave Dublin. He must also abide by a curfew between 10pm and 6am.