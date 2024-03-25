Dublin-based garda charged with perverting the course of justice and burglary

Dublin District Court heard Garda Robert Gorman, who has a north Dublin address, made no reply when charged at Irishtown Garda station earlier this month. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A fourth Dublin-based garda has appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice and burglary.

Robert Gorman (43) appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday following an investigation by the force’s anti-corruption unit.

He was charged with trespassing with intent to commit a theft offence on September 7th, 2021 at a basement flat on Mountjoy Square North. He is also accused of two counts of perverting the course of justice by later signing information for the search warrant and by creating three incidents on the Garda Pulse computer system.

The warrant signing and Pulse computer incidents allegedly happened between September 30th and December 30th, 2021 and on September 21st, 2021.

READ MORE

Det Sgt Paul Dowling told Judge Treasa Kelly the accused was charged with the three offences on March 11th at Irishtown Garda station and given bail. The court heard Mr Gorman, who has a north Dublin address, made no reply to the charges.

Det Sgt Dowling confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial on indictment and the defence consented to an adjournment until May so a book of evidence could be prepared. The case is to be sent to the Circuit Court and the accused is yet to indicate a plea.

Three other Dublin-based gardaí have been charged with connected offences in recent weeks.

Garda Mark Duffy, from Dublin 15; Garda Colum Ryan, with an address in Co Meath; and Sgt Ciaran Whelan, of Nenagh, Co Tipperary, were charged with burglary and perverting the course of justice.

Garda Ryan and Sgt Whelan were further accused of false imprisonment of a female at St John’s Road West, Dublin 8 on September 7th, 2021. They have not yet entered pleas.

A peace commissioner and former Labour Party councillor has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and forgery.

Steven Wrenn (50), of Iveragh Road, Whitehall, Dublin, is accused of signing two false search warrants for flats at Mountjoy Square and Kenilworth Road, Dublin 6 in 2021.