Man due in court in connection with Dundalk death

Catherine Henry's body was found at her home on Bridge Street, Dundalk on Wednesday, May 24th. Photograph: rip.ie

A man is due to appear before a special sitting of Dundalk on Friday night charged in connection with the death of Catherine Henry (62), whose body was found in her home on Bridge Street in the Co Louth town on May 24th.

The man in his 20s was arrested on Thursday afternoon and was has been detained in a Garda station in Louth.

In advance of his court appearance he was held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allowed for him to be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge.

He is to scheduled for a preliminary court appearing at 9:30pm on Friday.