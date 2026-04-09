‘No evidence’ found to support criminal allegation linked to Katie Simpson inquiry

Katie Simpson, 21, from Armagh, died in hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows in 2020

There is no evidence to support an allegation of criminal wrongdoing made about a police officer involved in the PSNI investigation into the murder of showjumper Katie Simpson, Police Ombudsman investigators have said.

The complaint centred on the initial decision by police not to treat Simpson’s death as suspicious and alleged the officer had conflicts of interest which influenced that decision-making.

Simpson, 21, from Tynan, Co Armagh, died in Altnagelvin Area Hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on August 3rd, 2020.

Police originally believed she had taken her own life.

It was not until the following year that Jonathan Creswell, the partner of Simpson’s sister, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The trial of Creswell, 36, for the murder of Simpson ended in April following his sudden death in 2024.

The report from the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland said inquiries, including witness interviews and examinations of investigative material, phone and email records, found no evidence of any personal connections between the police officer and other named parties.

The case has now been closed.

The office of the ombudsman said the findings of its investigation into how the PSNI responded to Simpson’s death were reported to her family in November 2024.

However, it said it had been unable to share details of a specific element of the original investigation relating to the same police officer because of the linked complaint.

The ombudsman said this was to “maintain the integrity of the investigation and to ensure fairness for the police officer involved”.

The Simpson family have now been informed that the Police Ombudsman made no recommendations to the PSNI in respect of the police officer as part of its original investigation, and it has found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in its subsequent investigation.

Two further complaints made to the Police Ombudsman and linked to the murder inquiry are now at an advanced stage.

In the November 2024 report, the ombudsman concluded the initial police investigation into the death of the showjumper was “flawed” and “failed the Simpson family”.

That report concluded the police investigation was hindered by the misleading working assumption adopted by a number of officers that her injuries were self-inflicted. – PA