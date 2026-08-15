Morocco arrests more than 100 people attempting to enter Ceuta

Moroccan security forces disperse groups of migrants gathered on hills about 3km from the border of Ceuta. Photograph: Jalal Morchidi/EPA

Moroccan police have arrested at least 111 people as they tried to enter Spain’s north African territory of Ceuta, amid tightened security on both sides of the border after social media posts called for another mass ​crossing.

The attempted crossing on Saturday came two weeks after more than 72,000 migrants surged into Ceuta, sparking tensions within the European Union and fuelling anti-immigration rhetoric among far-right parties worldwide. At least 96 people died in the attempt to reach European soil.

A source in Morocco’s interior ministry told news agency Reuters that those detained included 109 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and two Moroccan citizens arrested in or around Fnideq, the Moroccan city opposite Ceuta.

According to Spanish news ​agency EFE, Moroccan police used tear gas to disperse groups of migrants gathered on hills about 3km from the border. Reuters later saw hundreds of police officers, some in riot gear and others in plain ⁠clothes, returning from the hills outside Fnideq.

EFE and Spanish state broadcaster TVE said Morocco’s interior ministry ordered their journalists to leave Fnideq immediately, without providing an explanation.

In Ceuta, ‌Spanish ‌soldiers ​guarded supermarkets while police heavily patrolled the enclave’s main streets. The city was calmer than in the days after the deadly crossing attempt on July 30th.

Madrid has since installed a maritime barrier and deployed more than 500 additional police from mainland Spain, raising the total ⁠in Ceuta to more than 1,600. Spain’s interior ministry said the reinforcements ​would remain for as long as needed.

“We’ll continue to deploy whatever personnel are necessary to ​restore normality as soon as possible and prevent events like those of July 30th from happening again,” interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Thursday.

Spanish soldiersat the border fence between Morocco and Ceuta on August 15th. Photograph: Jorge Guerrero/AFP via Getty Images

About 5,000 migrants remained in Ceuta, the ‌minister said. Reuters saw hundreds sheltering from scorching heat under makeshift bamboo ​shelters on the urban beach of El Trampolin.

Grande-Marlaska said migrants who entered irregularly would not be allowed to stay in the enclave, travel to mainland Spain or ⁠obtain legal status, except in rare cases involving extreme vulnerability. Those without ⁠a right to remain would be returned to ​Morocco, he said.

Earlier this week, Rabat said it was monitoring “the circulation of social media posts and messages of unknown origin” calling for a mass crossing on August 15th, warning it would prosecute organisers and participants.

[ To manage migration, Europe should help African countries improve their citizens’ livesOpens in new window ]

A witness saw reinforced security near the border, including police vans with wire shields and road checkpoints. Local media reported similar measures near Spain’s other north African enclave, Melilla.

Authorities prevented several groups from boarding trains and buses to northern Morocco in cities such as Casablanca, Fez and Kenitra. However, witnesses said some migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were bypassing security checkpoints by taking mountain routes towards Fnideq.

One witness said the schools in Fnideq had been turned into accommodation for security forces deployed near the border. – Reuters