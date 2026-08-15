Gardaí seize drugs worth €100,000 as part of scrambler crackdown

The arrests came on a day of action as part of the Garda's Operation Meacán, Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Controlled drugs worth €100,000 were seized in the Dún Laoghaire area of Dublin on Friday as part of a Garda crackdown on the use of scramblers and e-scooters for criminal activity.

A juvenile was arrested and is being detained at a Dublin Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Three others were also arrested and have since been charged with offences. They are due to appear before Dublin District Court today, Saturday, August 15th.

The day of action was part of Operation Meacán, a proactive policing initiative conducted by gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region East division.

Follow-up searches took place under warrant at residential properties in Casement Villas and Patrician Park in Dún Laoghaire, resulting in the seizure of controlled drugs, cash and scrambler motorcycles.

All drugs that were seized will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí from DMR East were assisted by members from other units, including the Serious Crime Unit and the Dog Unit.