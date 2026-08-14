Man who suffered serious injuries in North Great Charles Street assault dies

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them

A man who sustained serious injuries in an assault in Dublin on Monday has died.

Gardaí said they continue to investigate all the circumstances in relation to the “serious assault” that occurred on North Great Charles Street, Dublin 1, between 10pm and 10.30pm.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, spent the past number of days fighting for his life in intensive care but died at the Mater Misericordiae Hospital on Friday.

The office of the Coroner and the State Pathologist have been notified. A postmortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Blessed Mercy Mtwali (27), currently of no fixed address, appeared before Judge Ciaran Liddy at Dublin District Court on Wednesday facing a charge under Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, which on conviction carries a life sentence.

Mtwali, previously of College Heights and St Ronan’s Terrace, in Dundalk, Co Louth, was remanded in custody to appear again next week.

Garda Karen O’Connell opposed bail due to flight risk fears and the seriousness of the case.

Gardaí said a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation. An incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda station.

A family liaison officer has also been appointed to the family of the dead man.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the North Great Charles Street, Dublin 1 area between 10pm and 10.30pm on Monday, and who may have camera footage, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Gardaí in particular are appealing to delivery or taxi drivers operating in the area at the time who may have noticed any suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.