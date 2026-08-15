Man (40s) arrested in connection with inmate’s death at Wheatfield Prison

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the death of an inmate at Wheatfield Prison in Dublin on Thursday.

The man is detained in a Garda station in Dublin, with investigations continuing, gardaí said.

The deceased inmate was named locally as Brendan Gahan (39), from Tallaght, who was serving a sentence for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

The investigation began after Gahan died in his cell shortly before midnight on Thursday after an alleged assault.

He was sharing the cell with another inmate.

Gahan was serving a sentence of three years and nine months. He was sentenced in Dublin in February after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of drugs for sale or supply.