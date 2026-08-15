Courts

Man (40s) arrested in connection with inmate’s death at Wheatfield Prison

Brendan Gahan (39) died in his cell on Thursday

Brendan Gahan (39) died in Wheatfield Prison. Photograph: Facebook
Brendan Gahan (39) died in Wheatfield Prison. Photograph: Facebook
Sat Aug 15 2026 - 13:511 MIN READ

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the death of an inmate at Wheatfield Prison in Dublin on Thursday.

The man is detained in a Garda station in Dublin, with investigations continuing, gardaí said.

The deceased inmate was named locally as Brendan Gahan (39), from Tallaght, who was serving a sentence for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

The investigation began after Gahan died in his cell shortly before midnight on Thursday after an alleged assault.

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He was sharing the cell with another inmate.

Gahan was serving a sentence of three years and nine months. He was sentenced in Dublin in February after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of drugs for sale or supply.

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