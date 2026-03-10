Crime & Law

Man arrested over inappropriate approaches to children and assault in Dublin

Interviewers specialising in taking statements from vulnerable witnesses speak with minors

Gardai said a suspect has been arrested 'as part of an ongoing investigations into an alleged assault and suspicious approaches to children in the Dublin 3 area'. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Conor Lally
Tue Mar 10 2026 - 17:001 MIN READ

A man has been arrested for questioning after a number of young children were approached, and at least one assaulted in Clontarf, north Dublin, last month.

In one incident, children of national school age were with each other when they were approached by a man on the street, close to the Howth Road.

It is alleged his approaches to the children were inappropriate and were followed by an assault. He is believed to have left the area by bike before any adults in the vicinity had time to realise what had happened and intervene.

Other similar incidents are understood to have allegedly occurred in the same region of Dublin. A garda investigation was established at Clontarf Garda station and has resulted in a suspect being identified and searches being conducted.

Garda headquarters said in a brief statement the suspect had been arrested on Tuesday morning “as part of an ongoing investigations into an alleged assault and suspicious approaches to children in the Dublin 3 area”.

“Members from the Divisional Protective Services unit, DMR North, Clontarf and Santry searched a property in Santry and arrested the man aged in his 20s,” it added.

“He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.”

As part of the ongoing investigation specialist interviewers, who are experienced at taking statements from vulnerable witnesses and victims, interviewed the children.

Conor Lally

