Enniskillen murder victim named as Ellie Flanagan

Anyone with information that could assist the PSNI in its investigation of Ellie Flanagan's death is asked to make contact with the force. Photograph: Family Handout/PA Wire

A woman murdered in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, on Saturday has been named by police as Ellie Flanagan.

A man (45), arrested on suspicion of murder and other offences, remained in police custody on Monday as detectives were granted an additional 36 hours to question him.

Flanagan (23) was found dead in the Corban Avenue area of Enniskillen, by officers who were carrying out inquiries relating to a crash on the Carn Road near Tempo at about 9.15pm on Saturday.

PSNI Det Chief Insp Gary Robinson said: “Our thoughts are firmly with Ellie’s family and loved ones at this very distressing time.”

Robinson added: “Our team continues to work at pace to establish the circumstances surrounding Ellie’s death and to determine exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information that could assist the PSNI is asked to make contact with the police service in Northern Ireland. “Any detail, no matter how small, could prove crucial to our investigation,” said Robinson.

“We urge anyone who was travelling on the Cornagrade Road into Corban Avenue between 6.30pm and 10.45pm on Saturday evening and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or suspicious, to make contact with us.

“The local community will continue to see a police presence in the Corban Avenue area over the coming days, as our investigation develops.” – PA