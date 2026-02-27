Woman (60s) arrested over fatal stabbing at house party in Dublin’s north inner city

Detectives and officers from the Garda Technical Bureau at the scene of the fatal stabbing on Foster Terrace, Dublin 3. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins

Gardaí investigating the violent death of a man in north inner city Dublin last month have arrested a woman in her 60s.

The victim, who was in his 50s and from eastern Europe, died on Foster Terrace, a road off the North Strand in Dublin 3, after being stabbed.

A dispute arose during a social gathering at a nearby house and spilt out on to the road. Emergency services rushed to the scene in the early hours of January 31st, but paramedics were unable to save the man.

Two women, both aged in their 60s, also required medical treatment in hospital after being seriously injured during the incident.

One of the women was discharged in the hours after the incident, though the other remained in hospital undergoing treatment for a much longer period.

The dead man and the two injured women were all known to each other, though gardaí do not believe they are related. All three had moved to Ireland from eastern Europe.

“As part of this investigation gardaí arrested a woman, aged in her 60s, today, Friday,” Garda headquarters said in a brief statement.

The investigation team at Mountjoy Garda station continues to examine “all of the circumstances” surrounding the incident, it said.

The arrested woman, the first person to be detained as part of the inquiry, was being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.

[ Man sentenced to life for murder of ‘loving and caring family man’ in FinglasOpens in new window ]

Gardaí are permitted to interview her for a period of 24 hours before she must either be charged with an offence or released without charge.

From the outset of the investigation, gardaí believed they had established a clear picture of who was at the property on Foster Terrace when the fatal dispute arose during a party.

They have taken a number of statements from witnesses over the past four weeks and, while an arrest had been anticipated, gardaí stressed the inquiry was ongoing.