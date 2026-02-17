Crime & Law

Teenager (16) injured in Dublin hit-and-run road traffic incident

Boy hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries after incident near where Grace Lynch was hit and killed by scrambler

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Valley Park Drive in Dublin 11. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Órla Ryan
Tue Feb 17 2026 - 22:251 MIN READ

A 16-year-old boy was injured after he was struck by a car in Finglas, west Dublin, on Tuesday evening.

The motorist failed to remain at the scene of the incident which occurred at Valley Park Drive, Dublin 11, shortly after 7pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The teenage boy was treated on site before being brought to hospital for further assessment. His injures are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.Investigations are ongoing.

The collision occurred very close to the scene of a fatal scrambler incident which claimed the life of 16-year-old Grace Lynch last month.

Earlier on Tuesday, Grace’s parents Siobhán and Martin Lynch met Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and Minister of State for Road Safety Seán Canney to discuss the Government’s plan to prohibit the use of scramblers in public through what she has termed ‘Grace’s Law’.

Following the meeting, O’Brien confirmed the regulations should be introduced within “a matter of weeks”.

