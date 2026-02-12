Crime & Law

Man (20s) arrested over murder of Daniel Aruebose released without charge

Boy’s remains were found buried on waste ground outside Donabate, north Dublin, last year

Daniel Aruebose
Daniel Aruebose: last seen alive in 2021.
A man arrested in connection with the murder of Daniel Aruebose, who was last seen alive in 2021 when aged about 3½ years, has been released without charge.

The boy’s remains were found buried on waste ground outside Donabate, north Dublin, last year.

The man, who is in his 20s and is Irish, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Tuesday.

He was known to the dead child, as was a woman arrested for questioning last year. Both suspects have been central to the investigation since concerns for Daniel’s welfare and his whereabouts were first raised late last August.

The Irish Times understands gardaí have been in close contact with the authorities in Brazil, where the man has been living in recent years.

Following his deportation from Brazil to Ireland, via Portugal, he was arrested after arriving into Dublin Airport and taken for questioning.

Gardaí said on Thursday the man had been freed without charge overnight. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

