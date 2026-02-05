Prisoners’ in-cell alarm systems apparently muted by staff at Cloverhill, report finds

The report found “extensive evidence of interference” with the alarm systems by prison officers at Cloverhill Prison. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

An official investigation has uncovered “extensive evidence” of staff interfering with in-cell alarm systems at Cloverhill Prison to automatically mute emergency calls from inmates.

Inspections found that tape and pieces of card had been used to hold down mute buttons throughout the prison, so that alarms activated by inmates in cells would make no sound.

This posed a “serious risk to the safety and wellbeing of prisoners” at the facility, according to the Office of the Inspector of Prisons (OIP).

There were “numerous instances” of mute buttons being tampered with in class offices at the prison, including in the high-support unit, which caters for vulnerable or mentally ill inmates.

Photos in a report by the OIP, which was published by the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration on Wednesday, show small pieces of card used to wedge buttons so alarms are automatically muted.

The mute buttons at Cloverhill Prison had been tampered with using tape and pieces of card. Photograph: Office of the Inspector of Prisons

The mute buttons at Cloverhill Prison had been tampered with using tape and pieces of card. Photograph: Office of the Inspector of Prisons

An audit of the cell call system in December 2024 found that it was “basic” and lacked the capability to log or track alarm activations. There was also no queuing or stacking system in the event that a number of cells activated the alarm simultaneously.

Chief inspector of prisons Mark Kelly wrote in the report that “extensive evidence of interference” with the alarm systems by prison officers was found on six landings at Cloverhill during the inspection.

“This practice, evident throughout the prison, implies that prison officers were not responding to calls and that [assistant chief officers] were not overseeing the system,” he added.

The report also highlighted overcrowding at Cloverhill Prison, which was at 121 per cent capacity at the time of the inspection, with 72 inmates accommodated on mattresses placed on cell floors.

Kelly said the majority of recommendations made by the OIP following an inspection in 2023 had yet to be implemented by the time of its follow-up inspection in 2024. He said the living conditions of most prisoners were “degrading”.

The report found inmates were given only one towel per week, and some had fashioned makeshift pillows using their own clothes due to a lack of bedding materials.

Kelly claimed that holding people in overcrowded and degrading conditions for 22 hours a day was creating “a breeding ground for violence and generating a risk to life”. He said the OIP would continue to monitor the “deeply concerning situation” at Cloverhill.