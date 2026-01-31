Gardaí seize cannabis worth €10m after raid in Co Louth

A photograph provided by the Garda of the 560kg of cannabis seized at a property in Louth on Friday

Cannabis worth an estimated €10 million has been seized by gardaí as part of investigations targeting organised crime activity.

A joint operation by Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau seized 506kg of cannabis in a raid on a property in Co Louth on Friday, January 30th.

The operation formed part of Operation Tara, a Garda initiative targeting drug-dealing networks.

Three men, two in their 30s and one in his 50s, were arrested in connection with drug trafficking offences. They are currently detained at Garda stations in Louth and Dublin.

Investigations are continuing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.