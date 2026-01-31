Crime & Law

Gardaí seize cannabis worth €10m after raid in Co Louth

Three men arrested in connection drug trafficking offences

A photograph provided by the Garda of the 560kg of cannabis seized at a property in Louth on Friday
A photograph provided by the Garda of the 560kg of cannabis seized at a property in Louth on Friday
Sat Jan 31 2026 - 12:241 MIN READ

Cannabis worth an estimated €10 million has been seized by gardaí as part of investigations targeting organised crime activity.

A joint operation by Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau seized 506kg of cannabis in a raid on a property in Co Louth on Friday, January 30th.

The operation formed part of Operation Tara, a Garda initiative targeting drug-dealing networks.

Three men, two in their 30s and one in his 50s, were arrested in connection with drug trafficking offences. They are currently detained at Garda stations in Louth and Dublin.

READ MORE

Caelan Doris: ‘Therapy opened a can of worms for me. I didn’t know what I was going to find’

Some Catholic teaching is ‘rancid’ and needs updating, says Mary McAleese

Anton Savage: ‘I was Tubridy’s stand-in. My father got appointed chairman of RTÉ, and that ended’

A princess, her son and a royal scandal: Norway’s trial of the century begins next week

Investigations are continuing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter